Save $200: Motorola Razr 2023 Foldables are Cheaper Than Ever

Motorola's foldable smartphone lineup in 2023 includes the Motorola Razr and the Razr+ (comparison) , which are some cheaper clamshell options you can buy today. If you're waiting to buy one at their best price, today is a terrific opportunity as up to $200 discount (20 percent) is offered on Amazon and Best Buy.

As for the more affordable Motorola Razr (review), it is now $100 lower on both retailers, which dropped it to $599 from $699. That's the lowest listing we've seen so far, and all colors are available during the sale, including the lilac or pale violet that Matt reviewed.

Affiliate offer Motorola Razr (2023) The already cheap Motorola Razr (2023) foldable is even cheaper today at $100 off.

If you opt for a bigger saving, the Motorola Razr+ (review) falls to $799 from the usual price of $999. The reduction amounts to $200 or 20 percent off its regular price. You can also choose from the three colorways while all get bigger base storage at 256 GB.

What makes the 2023 Motorola Razr and Razr+ compelling foldable purchases

Among the new foldable smartphones that were launched this year, the Motorola Razr (2023) is the cheapest entry, making it even a recommend purchase at its current discounted price. And although it has substantially different and muted hardware specs from the Razr+, it scored slightly higher in our test, thanks to the better value for money you will be getting.

Motorola's Razr 40 main flexible AMOLED screen. / © nextpit

At the front, the standard Razr gets a 1.5-inch cover display, which is notably half the screen area on the Plus variant. This is then protected by Gorilla Glass Victus while the overall device is water repellant. When unfolding the screen, you will be greeted by a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with 144 Hz refresh and FHD resolution.

The internal of the Razr (2023) is helmed by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which is a mid-tier SoC, but already more than decent for most intensive tasks or running any game titles. Memory is set at 8 GB of RAM paired with 128 GB storage, though this can be configured with 12/256 GB setup. The device's battery is also bigger than the Razr+ giving it a slight edge in endurance.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 can also withstand a light (or heavy) rain shower. / © nextpit

Motorola's Razr+ (2023) is a better option if you want a wider secondary screen. This also makes the Plus variant standout while adding flexibility and extra screen estate. At the same time, the main 6.9-inch AMOLED screen has a higher refresh rate at 165 Hz and brighter peak luminance than on the standard model.

The Razr+ does get a more capable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with double the storage in the base model. Despite the smaller battery capacity, the Razr Plus' chip produces higher power efficiency. Likewise, you can expect it to last a full day on a single charge. Additionally, the main sensor on the dual camera setup delivers brighter and crisper images in most daylight scenarios.

Which do you think you are picking between the two Motorola foldable phones? Shoot us with your answers in the comments and if you would like to see more foldable deals.