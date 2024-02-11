Motorola Launches $65 Moto Watch 40, Challenges Galaxy Fit 3

While we eagerly await the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, Motorola has taken us by surprise with the unexpected unveiling of its new Moto Watch 40, slated to hit the market soon at a price point of $65. Despite its 'Watch' designation, the Moto Watch 40 primarily serves as a fitness tracker , presenting a more budget-friendly alternative to last year's Moto Watch 70.

Moto Watch 40 design and protection

There is a notable reason why the Moto Watch 40 is cheaper. Firstly, the wearable has an LCD touchscreen measured at 1.5-inch in rectangular ratio, which should miss always-on mode compared to the Galaxy Fit 3. However, the Watch 40 gets a considerably decent battery life of up to 10 days since the display is not utilized all the time. Plus, there are up to 85 customizable watch faces you can set on the display.

The fitness tracker's case is made of zinc alloy, making the Moto Watch 40 light. It tips the scale at 26 grams without the strap, and the thinnest section is measured at 10.2 mm. In terms of rugged features, the device gets IP67 dust and water resistance. This means it can withstand a quick dip into a pool or rain, though we don't advise bringing it in high-speed sports.

Moto Watch 40 is available in Rose Gold and Black colorways. / © Motorola

Moto Watch 40 software and tracking features

Motorola's new Moto Watch 40 comes with basic fitness tracker functions. It monitors heart rate for 24/7 and supports sleep tracking in addition to steps and calorie counter. With sleep tracking, you can view updates that cover REM, deep, and light sleep.

The Moto Watch 40 boots on a custom Moto Watch OS. It is also compatible with Android devices and iPhones through iOS. There is Google Fit integration and smart notifications as well. The latter lets you see your smartphone notifications on your wrist, although on-device replies and Bluetooth calling are heavily missed.

Motorola is pulling a new feat that most wearable manufacturers can't, and that is fast charging. According to the Chinese brand, the Moto Watch 40 can be fully charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 25 minutes through its Rapid Charging technology, which is something you easily find from many alternatives.

On Motorola's Moto store, the Moto Watch 40 is listed for $65 and available in black and rose gold finishes, while the second option comes with a white silicone strap. It's unknown when you can buy the fitness tracker exactly, but you shouldn't wait for too long.