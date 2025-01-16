Motorola refreshed its budget mid-range smartphone lineup in North America with the introduction of the Moto G Power (2025) and Moto G (2025). These two mid-range models feature a redesigned exterior, enhanced waterproofing , and upgraded chipsets—all while maintaining the same price as their predecessors.

Moto G Power (2025) Gains Better Protection

The Moto G Power (2025) stands out as the more robust option in the lineup. While both devices share the new MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset—an upgrade from the Dimensity 7020—the "Power" model is differentiated by its better build quality.

The Moto G Power (2025) boasts a brighter 6.8-inch LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Its eco-leather back finish adds a premium touch, and the device is available in Slate Gray and Leaf Green.

Motorola's mid-ranger ships with improved water and dust resistance rated at IP68/IP69, providing protection against high-pressure water exposure. Additionally, it is MIL-STD-810H compliant similar to the Motorola ThinkPhone 25, bringing extended durability against drops and extreme temperatures and placing it on par with rugged smartphones and wearables.

Motorola Moto G Power (2025) is available in Slate Gray and Leaf Green colors. / © Motorola

Other notable enhancements include a Dolby Atmos-enabled audio system for a better sound experience. However, the camera setup remains unchanged, with a 50 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide lens housed on a rectangular camera island. The front camera features a 16 MP sensor. Video recording is still capped at Full HD resolution, which is disappointing.

The Moto G Power (2025) is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 30-watt wired and 15-watt wireless charging.

Moto G (2025) Gains Gorilla Glass and a Faster Processor

The Moto G (2025) shares much of the same design language as the Power model, including the eco-leather back finish. However, it opts for Gorilla Glass 3 and lacks proper waterproofing and durability features, though Motorola rated its design as "water-repellent."

This model comes with a 6.7-inch IPS display, which is slightly wider than the predecessor and still offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. Moreover, the Moto G (2025) is equipped with the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is faster than the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 in the 2024 model.

Motorola Moto G (2025) is available in Forest Gray and Sapphire Blue colorways. / © Motorola

In terms of cameras, the Moto G (2025) features a 50 MP main shooter but swapped the ultrawide sensor for a 2 MP macro lens. It has a 16 MP front-facing camera, a sizeable upgrade from the 8 MP sensor. Unlike its sibling, this model lacks wireless charging but offers 30-watt wired fast charging for its 5,000 mAh battery. Color options include Forest Gray and Sapphire Blue.

Moto G (2025) and Moto G Power (2025) Software and Price

Both devices run Android 15 out of the box. Motorola has committed to providing two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security patches, which is considerably shorter than most mid-range handsets that fall within its price range.

The Moto G Power (2025) is priced at $299 for the 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variant, while the Moto G (2025) starts at $199 with 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage. Both models will be available as unlocked in the US starting February 6 while mobile carriers are expected to offer them in the coming months.

Affiliate offer Motorola Moto G 5G (2024)

Do you think the enhancements in durability, performance, and design make the Moto G Power (2025) or Moto G (2025) worth considering? Share your thoughts in the comments below!