Hot topics

Moto G (2025) Series: Motorola's New Mid-Range Upgraded

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Motorola Moto G Power 2025 Specs Price Launch US
© Motorola
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Motorola refreshed its budget mid-range smartphone lineup in North America with the introduction of the Moto G Power (2025) and Moto G (2025). These two mid-range models feature a redesigned exterior, enhanced waterproofing, and upgraded chipsets—all while maintaining the same price as their predecessors.

Moto G Power (2025) Gains Better Protection

The Moto G Power (2025) stands out as the more robust option in the lineup. While both devices share the new MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset—an upgrade from the Dimensity 7020—the "Power" model is differentiated by its better build quality.

The Moto G Power (2025) boasts a brighter 6.8-inch LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Its eco-leather back finish adds a premium touch, and the device is available in Slate Gray and Leaf Green.

Motorola's mid-ranger ships with improved water and dust resistance rated at IP68/IP69, providing protection against high-pressure water exposure. Additionally, it is MIL-STD-810H compliant similar to the Motorola ThinkPhone 25, bringing extended durability against drops and extreme temperatures and placing it on par with rugged smartphones and wearables.

Motorola Moto G Power (2025)
Motorola Moto G Power (2025) is available in Slate Gray and Leaf Green colors. / © Motorola

Other notable enhancements include a Dolby Atmos-enabled audio system for a better sound experience. However, the camera setup remains unchanged, with a 50 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide lens housed on a rectangular camera island. The front camera features a 16 MP sensor. Video recording is still capped at Full HD resolution, which is disappointing.

The Moto G Power (2025) is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 30-watt wired and 15-watt wireless charging.

Moto G (2025) Gains Gorilla Glass and a Faster Processor

The Moto G (2025) shares much of the same design language as the Power model, including the eco-leather back finish. However, it opts for Gorilla Glass 3 and lacks proper waterproofing and durability features, though Motorola rated its design as "water-repellent."

This model comes with a 6.7-inch IPS display, which is slightly wider than the predecessor and still offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. Moreover, the Moto G (2025) is equipped with the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is faster than the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 in the 2024 model.

Motorola Moto G (2025) in Gray
Motorola Moto G (2025) is available in Forest Gray and Sapphire Blue colorways. / © Motorola

In terms of cameras, the Moto G (2025) features a 50 MP main shooter but swapped the ultrawide sensor for a 2 MP macro lens. It has a 16 MP front-facing camera, a sizeable upgrade from the 8 MP sensor. Unlike its sibling, this model lacks wireless charging but offers 30-watt wired fast charging for its 5,000 mAh battery. Color options include Forest Gray and Sapphire Blue.

Moto G (2025) and Moto G Power (2025) Software and Price

Both devices run Android 15 out of the box. Motorola has committed to providing two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security patches, which is considerably shorter than most mid-range handsets that fall within its price range.

The Moto G Power (2025) is priced at $299 for the 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variant, while the Moto G (2025) starts at $199 with 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage. Both models will be available as unlocked in the US starting February 6 while mobile carriers are expected to offer them in the coming months.

Do you think the enhancements in durability, performance, and design make the Moto G Power (2025) or Moto G (2025) worth considering? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: Motorola

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing