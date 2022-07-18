Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Here is a sneak peak of Samsung’s 200MP sensor quality

Let's talk about beauty for a second. Everyone loves something pretty to look at. Our love of taking photos with our smartphones is such a huge part of daily life, even the most green of users can talk in detail about precise specifications of their phone's cameras. The soon-to-be-released Motorola Edge X30 Pro gives us a taste of what we all look for in a smartphone—capability. An attractive image leaked on China's Weibo offers a look at the picture quality. See for yourself!

TL;DR

The upcoming Motorola Edge X30 Pro will use Samsung's 200MP sensor.

The device will be available first in China.

This smartphone is expected to hit our shores under the brand of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

A top manager of Motorola China posted an image on the immensely popular Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. Be mindful that the image quality may have been marred because of how images are compressed on the platform. This means we shouldn't (yet) draw significant conclusions from this single—albeit, gorgeous—image.

Samsung's first 200MP camera sensor is likely to be found inside the upcoming Motorola Edge X30 Pro smartphone. The leaked 50MP image was taken by the coming device. The Motorola is one of the first smartphones to use that sensor, which has the ability to capture full-resolution 200MP pics, 50MP in 4-in-1 pixel binning mode, and 12.5MP snapshots in 16-in-1 pixel binning mode. Say what now? For those not quite in the know, the process of pixel-binning combines data from four pixels into one—in the case of a 4-in-1 mode—which reduces noise and helps improve the signal-to-noise ratio and frame rate of digital cameras.

This flagship phone will most likely be in direct competition with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its 108MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and two 10MP telephoto cameras.

The Motorola Edge X30 Pro also features a 50MP ISOCELL JN1 ultrawide camera, plus a 14.6MP telephoto camera, capable of optically zooming in at 2x or 3x optical zoom. This smartphone should reach us with the name, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. It is expected to have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with a 144Hz OLED display, 125W fast charging, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Stunning image from upcoming Motorola phone / © Chen Jin at Weibo

Do you take more photos with your phone or do you use a "proper" camera? Both? We'd love to hear from you on this one—Let us know in the comments!