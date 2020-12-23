Own a Motorola smartphone? These are the ones getting Android 11 soon

In a blog post, Motorola has finally revealed which of its smartphones will get the official nod for Android 11. This should come across as good news for users of current Motorola devices many of whom were waiting for clarity from Motorola about the official update to the newest version of Android.

While the blog post that Motorola posted on December 21 lists around 20 devices that are slated to receive Android 11, it did not reveal an exact update schedule yet. What the post does say is that the update to Android 11 is expected to be available for download "in the coming months".

Anyway, let us now take a look at the list of phones that are eligible for this Android 11 update.

Razr 5G

Razr 2019

Edge

Edge+

one 5G

one action

one fusion

one fusion+

one hyper

one vision

g 5G

g 5G plus

g fast

g power

g pro

g stylus

g9

g9 play

g9 plus

g8

g8 power

Lenovo K12 Note

While Motorola doesn't explicitly point out the validity of this list for specific countries, it seems that the announcement applies to Europe as well. This is because in a note on the Motorola One Action, the company mentions that this update only applies in Europe, as the smartphone ships with Android One there.

And that's not all. We also came across another anomaly in the listing.

Timeline and the Moto G8 Plus are currently missing.

In its blog entry, Motorola refers to its own support section for more information, where the planned updates can once again be read out device by device. Again, however, there is no confirmation of an update to Android 11 for the Motorola Moto g8 plus, whose sister models, the Moto g8 and g8 power, both show up in the update list. So those who bought the more powerful model in late 2019 in the spirit of extending its lifespan are currently looking down the tube.

Users of the Motorola Moto G8 Plus still have to wait for the update confirmation. / © Motorola

Anyway, the lack of a proper update schedule is another setback for Motorola users who already had to wait too long for Android 11 confirmation. That's because there's currently no information on a possible rollout date in the individual model information in the support section either.

What do the Motorola users among us think of the manufacturer's announcement? Are you forgiving of the company's late updates, or will you look elsewhere the next time you buy a smartphone?