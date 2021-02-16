Moto G30, Moto G10: Say hello to Motorola’s newest budget smartphones

Motorola, earlier today, announced the launch of two new budget smartphones in Europe - the Moto G30 and the Moto G10. Both the handsets belong to the company’s popular Moto G series and are aimed at the lower end of the price spectrum.

Let’s take a closer look at both these phones, shall we?

Motorola G30: Key specifications, features

The Motorola G30 - the higher-priced of the two phones announced today - features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 chipset and is offered in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. It offers 128GB of storage and supports memory expansion using microSD cards as well. The G30 comes in both a single SIM and dual SIM options with the latter featuring a hybrid SIM tray.

This is the Moto G30/ © Motorola

Even though the G30 is a budget category device, Motorola did a good job at equipping it with a competitive primary and secondary cameras. The main camera uses a 64MP sensor mated to an f/1.7 lens that outputs a 16MP pixel-binned image. Then there is an 8MP ultrawide camera that gets an f/2.2 lens. The two other 2MP cameras are for depth sensing and macro shots. At the front, you have to be content with a single 13MP shooter that uses an f/2.2 lens. The primary camera can also record 1080P videos at 60fps in the highest settings.

The Motorola G30 looks like a good sub-EUR 200 smartphone, doesn't it? / © Motorola

The display seems to be one area where Motorola has attempted to cut costs on the Moto G30. The phone only gets an HD+ MaxVision display (1600x 720 pixels). This 20:9 panel is an LCD and measures 6.5-inches across. The one good thing about this display is that it supports 90Hz refresh rate - and correct me if I am wrong - is this the first HD+ display to support 90Hz refresh rate?

Moving on - the Moto G30 also promises two days of usage with its massive 5,000mAh battery. Apart from coming with an in-box charger, the phone also supports 15W fast charging. For those concerned about durability, the Moto G30 also happens to be IP52 certified for water repellence. Oh, and lest I forget - the phone runs Android 11 at launch.

Motorola G10: Specifications, key features

The Moto G10 is obviously positioned below the G30 but retains some features of its older brother. For example, the G10 gets the same 6.5-inch IPS LCD TFT display used on the G30 – minus support for high refresh rate, of course. The chipset also sees a shift from Snapdragon 6 series to Snapdragon 4 series and gets the Snapdragon 460 octa-core SoC. The G10 gets 4GB of RAM on both the 64GB and 128GB storage options and like its sibling, offers memory expansion using microSD cards.

The camera setup here isn’t too bad for a phone of its class. This is because the Moto G10 gets a 48MP primary camera (f/1.7), an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and twin 2MP cameras for macro shots and depth sensing. The selfie camera uses an 8MP sensor.

The rear panel of the Moto G10 looks cool, eh? / © Motorola

Like the G30, the Moto G10 is also offered in single and dual SIM options with the latter using a hybrid slot for taking in two SIM cards or a SIM card and a microSD card combination. The battery capacity on the Moto G10 is the same as that of the G30 - 5,000mAh. It does miss out on supports for 15W fast charging, though. It does, however, retains the G30s IP52 rating for ingress protection.

The Moto G10 / © Motorola

The Motorola G30 will be sold in Europe starting this very month at a recommended retail price of 179.99 EUR for the 4GB/128GB variant. It comes in black and white colour options. The 6GB variant of the phone will be sold for EUR 189.99. The Moto G10 also comes in 64GB and 128GB options (both get 4GB of RAM). The price of the 64GB variant starts at EUR 149.99 in Germany and is expected to cost around the same elsewhere in Europe. This phone will also be on sale later this month.

What do you think about Motorola’s newest budget offerings for 2021? Do you think these devices have what it takes to challenge other smartphones like the Realme 7i and the Poco M3 in the sub EUR 200 price bracket? Do let us know. We shall be taking a detailed look at both these phones once we get hold of our review units in the days to come.