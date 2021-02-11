Details of Moto G30, Moto E7 Power leak before official announcement

Motorola has been doing quite well with its affordable handsets from the popular E series and G series lineup. And if we are to believe fresh reports, the company is all set to expand this lineup very soon. Folks over at WinFuture recently posed images of two of new Motorola smartphones that are due for release very soon.

Moto G30: What we know so far

The Moto G30 - by the looks of it - will be positioned below the existing Moto G series. This phone features an HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display that measures 6.5-inches across and has a teardrop notch for the front camera. The handset will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC which is an 11nm chip with eight cores and clock speeds of up to 2GHz. Winfuture also reveals that the Moto G30 will feature 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The G30 also gets a large 5,000mAh battery.

The Motorola G30 / © Motorola

It is unclear if there will be multiple storage/RAM options available. The phone also gets a microSD card slot. For charging and data transfer, the phone supports the USB Type-C interface. Support for Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC is also thrown in. The phone runs a near-stock version of Android 11 at launch.

The camera setup on the Moto G30 includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and twin 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth sensing. The selfie camera uses an 8MP sensor.

Moto E7: Bigger cousin to the Moto E7

The Moto E7 Power, when launched, will be the newest addition to Motorola’s entry-level E series lineup. It is similar to the G30 in some aspects like the display size, battery capacity and resolution. Where it falls short is the SoC which in this case happens to be the entry-level MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. The phone also comes with 4GB RAM and only 64GB onboard storage with the option to use microSD cards.

The Moto E7 Power is an upgraded Moto E7 with a bigger battery / © Motorola

The main camera of the Moto E7 Power has a resolution of 13 megapixels and boasts of f/2.0 aperture. The secondary camera is a simple 2MP sensor for macro shots. At the front, the Moto E7 Power gets a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 lens. Unlike the G30, this lower-priced Motorola handset will run Android 10 at launch.

We expect these new handsets from the Moto G and Moto E series to be announced in the next few days. Would you be looking forward to buying either of these handsets when they are available?

