Moto Edge S to be the first phone to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip

Motorola has hinted at the launch of a new smartphone called the Moto Edge S later this month. The interesting bit about this phone? It comes powered by the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip that was only recently announced.

The confirmation of the launch came via Motorola’s official Weibo account one of China’s most popular social media platforms where a teaser indicated that the phone comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip and that it will be announced on January 27. The first appearance of this phone on a Chinese social media platform seems to indicate that at least initially, the Moto Edge S will be sold in Asia before it arrives in Europe or North America.

Note that the Weibo post did not reveal any other details about the phone; you know, the important bits like the rest of the specifications. However, this is not the first time that we have heard of the Moto Edge S.

Moto Edge S coming with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870... might this be #Nio? Let's find out 👀



I know we said Nio has the Snapdragon 865, but I'm not ruling it out because the 870 is just an 865 with a boosted clock rate. pic.twitter.com/T4Drjx7C6D — Adam Conway @ XDA (@AdamConwayIE) January 19, 2021

Previous rumours have indicated that the Moto Edge S will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with support for a rather unconventional 105Hz refresh rate. The phone is also likely to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera at the rear. The rest of the specs continue to remain shrouded in mystery. The Moto Edge S will be from the same family of phones as the original Moto Edge from 2020.

You can read more about the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset in our dedicated article here. However, if you are too lazy to read through yet another news article, here is a lowdown of what to expect from this ‘new’ processor.

For starters, the Snapdragon 870 seems to be a slightly overclocked variant of the Snapdragon 865 Plus from last year. Some publications have even jokingly called the chip the Snapdragon 865 Plus Plus. Like its predecessor, the Snapdragon 870 is based on a 7nm manufacturing process, is 5G-capable, and gets the Kryo 585 CPU cores clocked up to 3.2Ghz, so performance should be pretty good.

If announced later this month, the Moto Edge S will become the first Snapdragon 870-powered smartphone to hit the shelves. Other manufacturers - including Oneplus, OPPO, and Xiaomi are all likely o announce new devices with the Snapdragon 870 chip soon.

