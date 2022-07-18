Mobvoi could launch the Ticwatch Pro 4 with Wear OS 3 soon

Mobvoi's Ticwatch Pro 3 (Ultra) successor could be launched soon. A Reddit post claims that the company is looking for reviewers or testers for an unnamed Mobvoi flagship smartwatch , which could arrive as the Ticwatch Pro 4 or the Ticwatch Pro 4 Ultra. Along with the email invitation, features of the watch have also been mentioned, including improved battery life and updated design.

Allegedly, the exclusive offer to test the smartwatch could only mean that the device's arrival is just around the corner. And in a surprise move, the source has even included a list of features to expect from Mobvoi's next flagship smartwatch.

The list includes a long duration battery and improved premium design comparable to a flagship model with both points highlighted and bolded. Other items on the list are NFC payment with compatibility to Google Pay, an IP68 water resistance, GPS, speaker and microphone. There is also a mention of new IHB/AFiB (irregular heartbeat/atrial fibrillation which is also found on last year's Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra.

TicWatch Pro 4 Ultra possible specs and price

Based on these details alone, it is safe to say that Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 4—or whatever potential name of the device will be—will boast significant improvements over its predecessor, especially on battery longevity and looks. The watch is also expected to run on the latest Google Wear OS 3, similar to the Montblanc Summit 3 that was introduced last month.

In contrast, the current flagship Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra gets an MIL-STD-810G certification and a 1.4-inch round AMOLED display like Zepp's Amazfit T-Rex 2. Additionally, it comes with 45 days battery life, continuous monitoring of heart rate and SpO2, and offline music playback. For the pricing, Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra retails for $300 while the older standard Ticwatch Pro 3 is now discounted from Amazon at $225.

