MIUI 13 comes based on Android 11: These phones get the update

Xiaomi has announced MIUI 13 and caused confusion. The latest version of the company's own Android version is based on Android 11, but I will still tell you about the new features, and on which devices Xiaomi will start the rollout.

Xiaomi starts global rollout of MIUI 13.

New operating system is based on Android 11.

Highlights: Clever storage tricks and better algorithms to optimize system performance.

Along with the new Redmi Note 11 series devices, Xiaomi has announced MIUI 13. Thus, if you use a Xiaomi smartphone, you can look forward to an update of the preinstalled Android version. However, the Chinese manufacturer only updates its own interface and keeps the basis of MIUI 12. MIUI is based on Android 11, and thus some of the new features from Google's latest OS are missing.

Upon request, Xiaomi informed us that they cannot yet give any further information about the rollout of Android 12 on Xiaomi's smartphones. However, as our Android 12 update tracker tells you, the manufacturer has already confirmed the major OS update for many devices. Until then, you can look forward to some new features in MIUI 13.

These innovations are in MIUI 13

Xiaomi focuses on optimizing the smartphone performance in MIUI 13. For this purpose, the manufacturer introduces a new method for memory management on the system level. "Liquid Storage" is supposed to prevent the increasing fragmentation of the memory and increase the read and write speed by up to 60 percent in the long run. The efficiency of the main memory is also to be improved. The feature "Atomized Memory" is responsible for this, which intelligently divides the RAM usage processes.

MIUI 13 offers these features / © Xiaomi

Other features for system optimization are called "Smart Balance" and "Focused Algorithms". According to the press release, the former ensures a 10 percent longer battery life through better efficiency, while the "Focused Algorithms" allow the smartphone to react dynamically to usage scenarios in order to optimize the performance of MIUI 13.

So far, you can only really try out the new sidebar in MIUI 13, which is also introduced. You get "access to all favorite apps in movable windows" with a swipe. This is a multitasking feature that works with up to ten apps.

These devices will get MIUI in the spring

The end of the Redmi 11 press conference marks the start of the global rollout of MIUI 13. In the first phase of the first quarter of 2022, the following Xiaomi smartphones should get the opportunity to update:

If you are reading this article on one of the mentioned devices, you can first sit back and relax. Because your smartphone regularly checks whether the Xiaomi servers offer an update.

How do you feel about still having to wait for Android 12, and what do you think about the new features in MIUI 13? Let me know in the comments!