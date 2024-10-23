Hot topics

Lost Facebook or Instagram Account? Recover it by Uploading a Selfie

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Facebook Instagram Messenger recovery password account via video selfie
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

It's common for users to forget their passwords these days, especially when managing multiple accounts and devices. If you've experienced this before, you'll be glad to know that Meta will make it easier to recover your lost or hacked Facebook and Instagram accounts through a video selfie.

Currently, you can recover your lost Facebook, Messenger, or Instagram account through email or phone recovery, security questions, or additional verification methods. However, there might be instances when hackers gain access to your account and change the associated email address and phone numbers, locking you out completely. While manual review from Meta is an option, it usually takes a long time and is quite an arduous process.

A Quicker Way to Recover Your Lost Facebook or Instagram Account

In a blog post, Meta announcedit is testing a new method using facial recognition technology for users to easily regain their Facebook or Instagram accounts if they get locked out. Meta says users locked out from their accounts will be given the option to upload a video selfie, which will use a similar procedure as setting up face scanning in other apps and iPhone's FaceID.

Meta's new video selfie recovery to recover lost Facebook or Instagram account or password
Meta's new video selfie recovery uses machine learning to create facial data and compare it to your profile pictures. / © Meta

According to the company, the process takes around a minute to complete. Once submitted, the company will use machine learning to create facial data to match and verify against the user's profile pictures. The facial data generated is encrypted on their server and not visible to other users. It is also deleted after a one-time comparison.

Celeb-Bait detection

Apart from the new recovery method, Meta is also testing similar face detection technology to detect scams and impersonations using images of celebrities or public figures, known as "celeb-bait," to promote unofficial promotions or ads.

Similar to the video selfie, AI is used to detect facial data in this content and compare it to the official Facebook and Instagram accounts of celebrities. This will automatically block these ads or promotions once detected.

Meta is already testing the anti-celeb-bait feature with select accounts. As for the video selfie recovery feature, the company has not mentioned when it will roll out to the public.

How do you protect yourself from online scams and phishing? Share your suggestions in the comments.

Source: Meta

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing