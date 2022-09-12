Meta Quest Pro: Official unveiling on October 11

With standalone VR glasses like the Oculus Quest, Meta Quest 2, Pico Neo 3 Link, or the HTC Vive Focus, the virtual reality business has received a massive boost in the consumer sector. With the Meta Quest Pro, Mark Zuckerberg wants to explore the next level in the Metaverse. The unveiling is slated for October 11.

TL;DR

The Meta Quest Pro VR glasses will be unveiled on October 11.

The presentation will take place at the virtual "Meta Connect" conference.

Mark Zuckerberg has already shown off the new premium VR glasses a few times.

The Meta Quest Pro is coming to Meta Connect 2022.

Facebook founder and acting Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg last announced the Meta Quest Pro in a podcast with Joe Rogan: the next VR headset will be on display at Meta Connect. And lo and behold, the Oculus blog has announced Tuesday, October 11, as the event where this device will be launched virtually.

Mark Zuckerberg, of course, avoided mentioning the name Meta Quest Pro outright. However, experts agree that the successor to Meta Quest 2 (once Oculus Quest 2) - also known as Project Cambria - can only be called that.

Meta Connect was first launched in 2014 under the name Oculus Connect. In 2020, it was then called Facebook Connect for a year, and now, following Facebook's renaming to Meta, it is consequently known as Meta Connect. The one-day event takes place in a purely virtual environment and is dedicated to virtual and augmented reality, colloquially known as VR and AR.

Mark Zuckerberg shows off the new Meta Quest Pro on Facebook. / © Mark Zuckerberg

Industry leaders will present the latest technologies and offer developer workshops. The opening keynote is expected to happen at 2:00 p.m. EST, where Mark Zuckerberg, along with former VR Oculus CTO John Carmack, will then hopefully officially present Meta Quest Pro to us.

Zuckerberg was also photographed with the glasses a few times in the meantime. Most recently, he showed up with the words "See you at Meta Connect on October 11" on his Facebook profile with an unknown and only partially recognizable VR goggle. At the time, Joe Rogan was very impressed with the eye and mouth tracking that makes his avatar in Meta's "Horizon Workrooms" look even more realistic.

A feature that HTC had recently added to its HTC Vive Focus 3. Rumors say that the new Meta Quest Pro might come with an RGB pass-through mode, which would also make augmented or mixed reality applications possible.

Affiliate offer Meta Quest 2

Rumors about the price and technical data of the Meta Quest Pro

Technically, a Snapdragon XR2 processor with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a maximum of 256 GB of internal program memory is expected. Two Tianjin-3 QLED displays are said to have a resolution of 2,160 x 2,160 pixels each (1,920 x 1,800 when rendered). Five cameras provide a pass-through overlay (16 MP) in color (RGB), constellation and hand tracking, and face and eye tracking.

The Quest 2's biggest handicap—the battery life—is also said to be addressed with a total capacity of 5,000 mAh. The expected price stands at $1,500. Whether that is true will be revealed when October 11 rolls around.