Meta Quest 3 review: Better and cheaper than the Meta Quest Pro!

The Meta Quest Pro (review) is crazy cool, there is no question about it. Unfortunately, it is also crazy expensive. That's why we were all the more excited about the Meta Quest 3, which brings a lot of top-class technology to an affordable price range and even does some things better than its big brother. Spoiler alert: The Quest 3 is the best standalone VR/MR glasses on the market, at least until Apple finally launches its Vision Pro. You can read why the inexpensive meta-model is ingenious in nextpit's review of the Quest 3.

Rating

Good Best mixed reality experience (passthrough)

Very good picture quality due to pancake lenses

Really cheap for the great performance

Optimal hand tracking Bad No face and eye tracking

Limited battery life

Lens reflections

Long charging times Meta Quest 3: All deals

Meta Quest 3 design and build quality The Meta Quest 3 is significantly thinner than its predecessor. / © nextpit The Meta Quest 3 is significantly slimmer than the Quest 2. This translates to having your eyes located much closer to the pancake lenses than it was ever possible with the predecessor. However, the scales point to a hefty 515 grams for the latest VR headset, making it 13 grams heavier than the Quest 2. And that's without the Elite strap, which would add another 331 grams to the weight of the standalone goggles. Pros: Slimmer than the Meta Quest 2. Cons: Missing the Elite strap.

As heavy as the Meta Quest 2.

Long gaming sessions can cause headaches.

The Meta Quest 3 comes with an unflattering headband. / © nextpit In the box, which is only half the size of its predecessor's, there are two new "Quest Touch Plus" controllers (which now ditched the large tracking rings), an 18 W power supply, and a corresponding Type-C charging cable, in addition to the Quest 3. The Facebook parent company also included two AA batteries for the controllers. As mentioned: The Elite strap, which is unfortunately available as an option, becomes absolutely necessary especially during longer use, if you don't want to bother with additional forehead pains or headaches. On the left is the Meta Quest 2 controller and on the right, the current model. / © nextpit The workmanship might look less than satisfactory for the right and left holders, but they are pretty sturdy, actually. A USB Type-C port (3.0) is installed on the left side (from the carrier's point of view) and a 3.5 mm audio jack on the right. Also located in the frame are two Spatial-compatible stereo speakers, which are even louder compared to the predecessor. There are two openings on each side for the 40% louder 3D Spatial speakers. / © nextpit The Quest 3 is very visually striking with its three elongated slots at the front. On the left and right, there is a 4 MP RGB camera, a depth sensor in the middle, and a white LED above it. The second multi-color LED is located directly above the hinge on the right side of the case. Below that, you'll find the power button and one of two 6DOF inside-out cameras. The Meta Quest 3 realizes the ingenious passthrough with two 4 MP RGB cameras and a depth sensor. / © nextpit On the bottom, right next to the nose, you'll find the dial for the eye and lens distance. To the left of the nose are pogo pins for the optionally charging cradle, the volume button, and another 6DOF inside-out camera for tracking. The Meta Quest 3 is currently the best standalone VR/MR glasses on the market. / © nextpit From the inside, we can see two locking buttons on the right and left, which make it possible to increase the depth of the face padding, in order to grant those who wear glasses an optimal distance to the lenses. Optionally, you can also have special lenses made for the Quest 3 at VR Opticians in the near future. The underside is also packed with technology. / © nextpit There is also a proximity sensor in the center above the two pancake lenses. This is how the Quest 3 recognizes that someone is wearing the VR/MR glasses. Here you can see the pancake lenses, proximity sensor, and depth setting. / © nextpit The two "Meta Quest Touch Plus" controllers this year come without the "halo ring" for tracking and look very similar to the controllers of the Meta Quest Pro. The Meta Quest 3 controllers make do without the Halo ring of the Quest 2 controllers and also without the 6DOF cameras of the Pro. / © nextpit

Meta Quest 3 display The Meta Quest 3 is equipped with two LCD pancake lenses. These can now be adjusted from 53 to 75 mm distance (IPD), which is a bit more than the Quest 2. Unlike the Pico 4, however, the distance still needs to be manually adjusted. The maximum resolution per lens is 2,064 x 2,208 px with a refresh rate of 72, 80 or 90 Hz. In theory, 120 frames per second are also possible, as with the Quest 2. Pros: Pancake lenses.

Better graphics. Cons: - The Meta Quest 3 comes with two high-resolution pancake lenses. / © nextpit According to Meta, these are not the displays from the Meta Quest Pro, which, as we all know, offer just 1,800 x 1,920 px resolution per eye. And indeed, the pictures look much sharper up to the edges compared to the Quest 2. Only the black levels pleased us better on the Quest Pro. The company has published a video with a few comparisons to the predecessor, which illustrates the improvements quite quickly:

Meta Quest 3 performance Meta is the only manufacturer to install Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 in the Quest 3 so far. As a modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, it is considered one of the most powerful processors for virtual and mixed reality devices. The octa-core processor is manufactured using the 4 nm process and thus, should be more energy-efficient and perform better than its 7 nm predecessor. Pros: Fast processor.

Sufficient memory. Cons: More RAM never hurts.

No 256 GB storage version. The Californian chip manufacturer did not reveal any details about the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1, which is installed in the Meta Quest Pro (review). Thus, we only get vague information from Qualcomm, such as a 33% increase in CPU performance. In addition, there is a 50% increase in the GPU (presumably an Adreno 650 doing the hard work) and an eightfold increase in the NPU performance compared to the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1. According to Qualcomm, the passthrough has a latency of 12 ms. That these are not empty phrases becomes clear at the latest in the direct comparison of the Quest 2 and Quest 3.

Initial Setup & Software Those who already own a Meta Quest 1 or 2 will have an easy time with the initial setup, since only the existing data has to be entered into the "Meta Quest" app. Everyone else will now be asked to create an account. The problem of forcing you to have a Facebook account no longer exists, but now, you will need a Meta account. Due to the excellent passthrough, setup via glasses and app is not a big issue. Pros: More than 500 VR games.

No Facebook account is necessary. Cons: Some games can be quite expensive. Now quickly set up the gaming area, of which there are two: a stationary and the so-called "Roomscale". The latter should take place in a room measuring at least 1.5 × 1.5 meters. Obstacles should be removed beforehand. A new feature is the automatic detection of the playing area, which can also be manually adjusted if desired. Finally, you specify the floor height with the controller and you're done. With the free "Meta Quest" app, you can be on your way virtually very quickly. / © nextpit Since Meta, still known as Oculus back then, was present in the VR market for several years, the library is well-stocked. It can even be declared as the best of all. More than 500 VR games can be played directly, and new mixed reality games that have been specially optimized for the Meta Quest 3 are added every day. A prominent example would be BAM! by I-Illusions. In addition to that would be the Ubisoft classic "Assassin's Creed Nexus" that offers a completely new gaming experience in virtual reality. As mentioned at the beginning, Meta Quest 3 customers will (still) receive the game known as "Asgard's Wrath 2" which would normally retail for $59.99 for free. This is also a VR role-playing game that has no equal in terms of graphics. The exclusive title presented at the Meta Gaming Showcases offers almost 60 hours of dynamic gameplay in the style of "Uncharted Rifts". But mom, your girlfriend, wife, or boyfriend needn't panic, you don't have to be lost to the virtual gaming world: There are also sporty applications like "Les Mills Bodycombat", where I have already shed a few calories and kilograms. With Meta Quest 3 and the excellent passthrough capability, I'm also ready to indulge in the free Meta Workrooms for the very first time. Calories burned in VR are also gone in the real world. / © nextpit. All I have to do is convince Fabi that every nextpit employee will be equipped with such standalone goggles, and productive work on countless monitors open at the same time can begin. All monitors available on my "real" PC can also be used in workrooms. However, I have a suspicion that my boss will rather wait for the Apple Vision. It's actually a bit scary how well you can work in Meta's Workrooms. / © nextpit Of course, the Meta Quest 3 can also connect to your PC via WLAN or cable, so you can also take advantage of the entire Steam and Oculus library. Among them is my recommendation, "Half-Life: Alyx", which I will now play again from the beginning. Even with Meta Quest 3, there is hardly any other game that comes close to Half-Life: Alyx. / © nextpit

Tracking Cameras & Sensors A real killer argument for standalone VR glasses is that they do not require a cable to a computer or a next-generation console, as is still the case with some manufacturers (remember the Sony PlayStation VR2?). Such a cable does limit the gaming fun quite a bit. The entire technology of Meta Quest 3 lies in the goggles and the two-handed controllers. In our case, there are a total of six 6DoF inside-out tracking cameras and two 4 MP RGB passthrough cameras plus a depth sensor. Pros: Best RGB passthrough experience.

Very good controller tracking.

Reliable hand tracking. Cons: No eye & face tracking. We were very surprised to find that the controller tracking is significantly better than the Quest 2 and on par with the Pro. That's because the Meta Quest Pro's controllers have their own Snapdragon 662 processor and three 6DoF cameras installed. A little fun fact: They are basically compatible with the Meta Quest 3 and can also be purchased separately afterward. For example, the controllers could also be used behind the back, where artificial intelligence can (rightly) guess where your hands are again and only get secured information as soon as they are sighted by the Meta Quest 3's lower cameras. Meta's three controllers differ from each other in detail by one feature or more. / © nextpit The controllers and the lack of eye and face tracking are indeed the basic differences to the Meta Quest Pro. Honestly? Given the price difference, I can easily live without it. We also liked the hand tracking, which works precisely both in combination with a controller and without any controller. The centrally placed depth sensor makes its contribution here felt. Even though hand tracking is very accurate, there is still a slight delay. Without having tested it personally, Apple seems to be a step ahead with its much more expensive glasses. However, we were really impressed by the passthrough feature, i.e. mixed reality. Of course, this was to be expected compared to the black and white of the Quest 2. But even the much more expensive Meta Quest Pro cannot come close to keeping up in this discipline. This became really clear during the initial setup, where I occasionally had to take a look at the computer browser or the Meta Quest app on the smartphone. In some situations, you can distort the real world badly. / © nextpit Sure, there are slight bulges in objects in places, and light sources are shown much brighter than they are in reality. However, these flaws in the matrix give me the confidence to remember that I'm wearing my VR/MR goggles. Not only do I look forward to playing my first mixed reality games, but I can now really work productively on my virtual desktop with tons of monitors. The only thing missing is better wearing comfort. So far, I can't stand the feeling after a full workday while wearing the Meta Quest 3.

Meta Quest 3 battery Battery life is probably one of the most important buying criteria for a one-in-all headset. Thankfully, the Meta Quest 3 makes it very easy for you: it lasts just as "little" as all the other standalone VR headsets on the market. Depending on the intensity, you'll have two hours of virtual gaming fun at most on a full charge. The third generation of the Quest also needs exactly the same time for a complete charge on the included 18 W power supply. Pros: 18 W power supply unit is included.

Two hours of playtime are possible.

Controllers use replaceable AA batteries. Cons: No charging station included.

Two hours of battery charging is dated. The Meta Quest 3 has a USB port 3.0 for charging. / © nextpit Of course, Meta sells you a charging station, but at a price. Honestly, I have to admit that I don't want to have the Meta Quest 3 with the standard headband on my head for much longer anyway. However, if it should be necessary to wear the glasses for longer periods of time in the immediate future, I will probably need the Elite battery strap or a corresponding cable connection.

Meta Quest 3 technical specifications Technical data Product Meta Quest 3 Image Display and optics 2x 2.064 x 2.208 px

72/80/90/120 Hz refresh rate

110° horizontal field of view

96° vertical field of view

Pancake Glass Lens

53 - 75 mm (IPD) Dimensions 184 x 160 x 98 mm (L x W x H) Weight 515 g (incl. battery) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2

4 nm structure width

Octa-Core

probably an Adreno 650 GPU Memory 8 GB

128/512 GB program memory Expandable memory Unknown Camera / Tracking 6x 6DoF inside-out tracking camera

2x 4-MP RGB camera

1x depth sensor Battery / Runtime mAh is unknown

1-2 hours runtime

Charging time approx. 2 hours Connectivity WiFi 6E - 2.4 GHz - 5 GHz - 6 GHz

Bluetooth 5.2 Sound Stereo speakers

3D Spatial Sound

3x microphones Other USB Type-C port

3.5 mm jack connection

Air Link connection to PC

Link cable connection to PC (USB-C to USB-A)

RGB passthrough Controller Specifications per controller: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

3x 6DoF

Joystick and buttons

6-axis sensor (gyroscope)

HyperSense vibration motor

Rechargeable battery

10 hours runtime Operating system Android Sales start and price October 10, 2023

MSRP $499.99 (8/128 GB), $649.99 (8/512 GB)