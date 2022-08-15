Tech & Community
Meta taps DoorDash for its Facebook Marketplace delivery in the US

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Meta has announced a new delivery initiative for its Facebook Marketplace in the US. The pilot program lets customers receive their ordered or purchased items to be picked up and delivered by DoorDash. Although free, only eligible orders are covered on the initial launch.

TL;DR

  • Meta and DoorDash have partnered to launch a new delivery program for Marketplace.
  • The testing phase lets eligible shoppers receive their orders for free.
  • Met Platforms didn't mention if how much the delivery rate will cost after the program.

While Amazon widens its One palm-based scanning payment on more retail stores, Meta's latest move allows its users to shop without leaving the comfort of their home. Meta said that it has been testing the delivery program in select cities through a partnership with DoorDash for some time now.

Currently, the program will cater orders that can fit in a car trunk. Moreover, the seller's pickup station to the shopper's address should be within 15 miles (24 km) distance or less according to The Wall Street Journal. If eligible, DoorDash will deliver your order at your doorstep for free. It is planned that the service will be charged after the testing phase. However, it is unstated how much the rate will be in the future.

Other services or DoorDash in the US

Like Uber Eats' grocery delivery, DoorDash expanded its services to cover goods aside from food items in mid-2020. In addition, DoorDash introduced express delivery at the end of last year. The partnership with Meta could further strengthen its foothold for on-demand delivery in the stateside.

As for Meta, it sees several potentials from the Marketplace especially that TikTok, which is popular for younger audiences, dropped the plan of integrating online shopping to its platform. The company could leverage the convenience of Marketplace to attract and retain younger users.

Via: Engadget Source: TWJ

