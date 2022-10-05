Smarter Home: Matter standard backed by Apple and Google is now available

The Connectivity Standard Alliance (CSA) that oversees the development of Matter , has announced the availability of the new universal smart home standard. Matter 1.0 is the first framework that the alliance members will use in developing their smart home devices to make them interoperable, more secure, and smarter.

TL;DR

CSA officially launches Matter 1.0 after years of delay.

Manufacturers should pass the tests before a Matter certification is given.

Apple and Google are readying to add Matter sections into iOS/iPadOS and Android.

After appearing on Apple's iOS 16 beta release and Android 13 operating system last month, Matter is now fully available, at least for manufacturers. Along with Matter version 1.0, the alliance has also opened test labs and ships the required tools and software kit that its members will utilize in certifying products and ensuring compatibility with the new IoT standard.

Why 'Matter' standard matters

The launch of Matter will enable smart home products to be compatible with different platforms. For instance, any smart bulb certified with Matter would be able to connect to different bridges or hubs. More members can also control the device regardless of the mobile app or voice assistants they are using.

Aside from interoperability, the smart home hardware will also tap Wi-Fi and Thread technologies. The former offers faster and wider wireless coverage while the latter is used to secure users' privacy with its ultra-low energy mesh system.

When we would see the first Matter device(s)

There are already a few smart home devices launched and available in the market that support the new standard. Google's new Nest WiFi Pro and Doorbell (2022) are fully compatible to Matter. On the other hand, it is up to the other manufacturers like Philips Hue when to release a software update to enable the potential of their products.

Moreover, Apple and Google are two notable players expected to start integrating Matter into their respective operating systems by the year's end. iOS 16.1 will be rolled out later this year. It will add a dedicated Matter Accessory section similar to the upcoming Android 13 update.