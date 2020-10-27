MagSafe on iPhone: watch out when choosing a power adapter

To match the new iPhone 12, Apple has (re-)introduced MagSafe, a new charging device for its smartphones. However, if you want to reach the promised 15 watts, you have to meet the exact requirements. In a new video, various power adapters are now being tested with the MagSafe dongle.

The new MagSafe for iPhone 12 is Apple's enhanced version of the Qi standard. It relies on a series of magnets to perfectly orient the charging adapter on the back of the smartphone. This should help to achieve an optimal alignment of the coils in the MagSafe dongle and the smartphone.

MagSafe is held in place by magnets on the back of the iPhone 12. / © Apple

When using MagSafe, the iPhone 12 should be able to be charged with up to 15 watts. A conventional Qi charger still only manages to charge at up to 7.5 watts. But besides the MagSafe adapter, an appropriate power supply is also necessary, which provides the necessary power. Apple offers its own "20W USB-C Power Adapter" for this, which is also new – and not included with the MagSafe dongle. But what about other USB-C power supplies that have been available for a long time?

iPhone 12 with MagSafe: Pitfall Power Adapter

YouTuber Aaron Zollo has now published a video in which he tries several power supplies from Apple and other manufacturers with the MagSafe adapter and the iPhone 12. A small power meter is used to measure the power going to the phone. As a bonus, he also tested Apple's MagSafe with some Android smartphones.