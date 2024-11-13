Hot topics

Lost AirTag? Let Airlines and Contacts Help You Track It Down!

NextPit Apple AirTag 13
© nextpit
Apple's AirTag has become extremely popular for its seamless integration with the Find My network, enabling both nearby and remote location tracking. However, until now, this feature has been limited to Apple’s ecosystem and devices. With the latest iOS 18.2 update, AirTag users can now share their device’s location with contacts and third parties, further enhancing its tracking capabilities.

The new Share Item Location feature debuts with iOS 18.2 Beta 3, which is currently available to developers and testers and is expected to be released to the public in the full iOS 18.2 update in December.

With this feature, users can share the location of a lost item attached to an AirTag (review) or other Find My device via a link. The recipient must authenticate their Apple account or email address and accept the invitation. Once accepted, they can view the item’s location on an interactive map that refreshes itself as the AirTag or Find My accessory moves.

Apple's Share Item Location
You can temporarily share your AirTag or Apple Find My device with a contact or airline until the item is found. / © Apple

For security purposes, Apple noted the shared link and map access expire once the item has been located. In addition, Apple confirmed that Share Item Location uses the same end-to-end encryption as regular AirTag tracking.

At launch, the feature will allow sharing with trusted contacts and select airline partners, enabling easier baggage management through their existing systems. Apple plans to expand this capability to a broader audience and additional airlines in the future.

List of Airlines that support Apple's Share Item Location

  • Aer Lingus
  • Air Canada
  • Air New Zealand
  • Austrian Airlines
  • British Airways
  • Brussels Airlines
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Eurowings
  • Iberia
  • KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
  • Lufthansa
  • Qantas
  • Singapore Airlines
  • Swiss International Air Lines
  • Turkish Airlines
  • United Airlines
  • Virgin Atlantic
  • Vueling

Do you think Share Item Location will be useful? What other Find My Device features would you like Apple to add? Share your answers with us in the comments.

Source: Apple

