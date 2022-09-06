Like a new phone: One UI 4 update adds new features to Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3

Updating to the latest Android 12L is like getting a new foldable phone, at least for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 . Samsung has started rolling out the latest One UI 4.1.1 bringing noteworthy software features to last year's foldable duo. Older Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series are not to be left out and scheduled to receive the update later.

TL;DR

Samsung's One UI 4.1 based on Android 12L adds improved multitasking on Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets more flexible cover screen functions.

The update is headed for older Galaxy Z Fold 2, Fold, and Flip.

Samsung introduces new watch faces, QWERTY keyboard, and snore detection to older Galaxy watches.

Better multitasking feature on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 benefits from the new task bar and gestures—all of which debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that runs on UI 4.1.1 out-of-the-box.

The task bar automatically appears at the bottom screen when multitasking. It then enables users to switch from different apps much faster as well as open apps in split screen or pop-up window. Moreover, two-finger gestures allow you to change from full screen to split screen or pop-up view.

New multitasking features for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and older models / © Samsung

As regards the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3, the One UI update improves the cover screen with more flexible camera controls while taking selfie photos. Additionally, the option to quickly access Flex Cam mode from Quick Shot is now available. It is now possible to quickly call preselected contacts or even dial back missed calls without unfolding the device. Furthermore, voice-to-text and emoji are now supported when replying to messages.

Snore detection and new watch faces for older Galaxy watches

Samsung is also expanding the Watch UI 4.5 experience to the previous Galaxy smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 4. Aside from the added customizations and watch faces, Samsung is introducing a new QWERTY keyboard on top of the voice recognition and handwriting features already present.

Samsung is adding Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring to Galaxy Watch 3 and 2 Active / © Samsung

Although not all Galaxy Watch 5 features will come to the Watch 3 and Watch Active 2, the company has promised that snore detection and Samsung's Health Monitor app with blood pressure and ECG monitoring will be included in the update. It's expected that the rollout for these two models will arrive at the end of September.