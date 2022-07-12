The best TV for your PS5 or Xbox is currently 36% off for Prime Day

LG's award-winning C1 OLED TV is currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day(s), with 36% off the list price. Instead of $2,499.99, you can grab the 65-inch model for only $1,599.999 and take home one of the most recommended televisions for playing PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series games, with all the usual smart TV features and streaming services you can expect.

TL;DR

The LG C1 OLED television is 36% off on Amazon.

The TV offers deep blacks, 120 Hz, and variable refresh rate support, and is ideal for gaming.

The C1 smart TV not only offers all the main video streaming services—Netflix, AppleTV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and more—it is also compatible with standards like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, to present the best audiovisual version available they can offer.

Is the LG C1 OLED the right TV for you?

Besides its streaming chops, the LG C1 is really famous for its gaming features. The TV set is among the most feature-rich models for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, offering a 120 Hz refresh rate, together with a variable refresh rate (VRR), for tearing-free gaming. Both features also work with compatible PCs, and the C1 OLED is AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatible.

The LG C1 is also compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit, and can be used as a hub for many smart-home devices. LG's Magic Remote can be used with motion controls in menus and apps, but also offers voice controls compatible with Google's and Amazon's ecosystems.

We only can't recommend getting this TV if you are going to use it with lots of static elements on the screen—for example, PC's interfaces or if you only usually watch one single channel. Although LG made lots of progress in avoiding burn-in problems, it is still possible to damage your TV if you are not careful.

As with all deals on Amazon Prime Day(s), the discount is valid until sold out, so if you are looking to upgrade your current TV check the deal link above. Do you still use TVs or have you moved your media consumption to other screens? Let us know in the comments.