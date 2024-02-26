Hot topics

Lenovo Shows Off Crazy Notebook with a Transparent Display

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
lenovo transparent screen concept 02
© nextpit
Stefan Möllenhoff
Stefan Möllenhoff Head of Content Production

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Lenovo showed off a notebook with a transparent display at MWC in Barcelona. We asked ourselves and Lenovo, "Why?" In this article, nextpit reveals the technology behind the "Transparent Display Laptop" and what the transparent screen is supposed to be good for.

The prototype looks really futuristic. The absolute eye-catcher is the 17.3-inch MicroLED panel that has no bezels. The screen extends to around 1 to 2 mm from the edge and is dazzlingly bright at 1,000 nits, at least in the cellar vault where we were able to test the notebook. The notebook would certainly have struggled more under the bright Spanish sun.

A cool display, but you won't find a high resolution here.
The resolution is not particularly high, but the display is cool! / © nextpit

The texts on the display were easy to read, even if the 720p resolution was still quite low considering the diagonal measurement of the display as a proof-of-concept. Lenovo promises the resolution will certainly be higher by the time the product is ready for mass production.

The second exciting part is the notebook's keyboard, or rather, the non-keyboard. In the place of a normal keyboard, Lenovo installed a smooth touch surface onto which a 'keyboard' is projected. When trying it out for the first time, typing on a completely smooth surface is not much fun at all and the prototype does not even offer haptic feedback.

A keyboard without any tactile feedback sure takes some getting used to.
Typing on a completely smooth surface is imprecise and not much fun. How about retractable keys? / © nextpit

However, the manufacturer also thought of something here: the keyboard can be switched off so that you can draw and design on the notebook with a stylus, just like you do on a Wacom tablet.

A transparent notebook: Why?

So why on earth would you want a notebook with a transparent screen? Lenovo mentioned augmented reality as a specific use case. For example, an architect could design a bridge over a river and see the structure superimposed directly over the actual planned construction site. Or if the transparent display incorporates touch sensitivity in the future, things placed behind the notebook could be directly traced with a stylus.

This is what Lenovo's prototype notebook looks like in reality.
What will this look like in reality with reflections and a disturbing, translucent background? / © nextpit

Admittedly, all these use cases are rather niche and specific. Hence, the primary answer to the question "Why?" is above all, "Simply because it works!". However, Lenovo is optimistic that this screen technology will be integrated into an actual device within the next five years.

Can you imagine working with a notebook that sports a transparent display? How about woking with just a large touch surface instead of a keyboard? I look forward to hearing your opinion in the comments!

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $400 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 6a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Stefan Möllenhoff

Stefan Möllenhoff
Head of Content Production

I have been writing about technology since 2004 with a strong passion for smartphones, photography, and IoT, especially in the world of smart homes and AI ever since they debuted. I'm also an avid cook and bake pizza at least three times a week using my Ooni Koda 16. In order to compensate for all the consumed calories, I indulge in sporting activities on a daily basis while strapping on at least two fitness trackers. I am strongly convinced that you can DIY a lot of things if you put your mind to it - including a photovoltaic system and power station.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing