Lenovo ThinkReality VRX: New all-in-one VR glasses unveiled

The metaverse is becoming more and more popular. After Apple wants to present three glasses in this device category and Mark Zuckerberg will introduce the Meta Quest Pro on October 11 , Lenovo joins the ranks with the ThinkReality VRX. The standalone VR glasses does show some degree of overlapping features with the already available Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as Oculus) and the recently presented Pico 4.

Affiliate offer Oculus Quest To device database

Lenovo ThinkReality VRX: New VR headset unveiled

Lenovo has been very cautious about the so-called VR glasses to date. For instance, the company introduced the Lenovo Legion VR700 in its home country not too long ago. Like Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4, it is a true all-in-one VR goggles for the consumer sector. Or to put it more simply: a VR headset for gaming.

Unfortunately, this model is not available worldwide. Although the now unveiled Lenovo ThinkReality VRX can be assumed to have the identical target group due to the built-in pancake lenses, the VR processor from Qualcomm, the four 6DoF cameras attached to the front, and the two RGB passthrough cameras, Vishal Shah, GM of XR and Metaverse, expresses contrary opinions:

Our customers are looking for reliable, flexible and scalable gateways for the growing enterprise Metaverse. They need business-class solutions for the new realities of working in hybrid scenarios and virtual environments. We designed Lenovo ThinkReality VRX to be the VR solution of choice for training and collaboration in immersive spaces.

So the target audience is not gaming consumers, but enterprises. That's a bit surprising since Lenovo's standalone VR headset has all the features to gain users from the Steam and Oculus VR app stores as well. However, the proud owners of ThinkReality VRX glasses are not supposed to spend many hours playing in virtual reality via WLAN. Instead, Lenovo wants to bring you into the metaverse. The pass-through technology results in application possibilities that allow the user to superimpose 3D models over the real world.