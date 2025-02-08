German camera manufacturer Leica presented its first smartphone accessory, the LUX Grip. The LUX Grip is designed to transfer the feel and handling of a real camera to your smartphone. The gadget is magnetically attached to your phone and also connects via Bluetooth LE.

Smartphone becomes a Camera

The Leica LUX Grip uses Apple's MagSafe technology and, therefore, adheres magnetically to iPhones, starting with the iPhone 12. The gadget is not intended for Android smartphones, as the corresponding app is not available there. Leica emphasizes that handling and haptics are a major advantage and are based on a classic Leica camera, which ensures more precision when taking photos.

Once connected to the smartphone, buttons are available just like on a real camera. You can operate the zoom with a wheel, and the two-stage shutter release focuses when light pressure is applied and only releases the shutter with stronger pressure - just like a real camera. Another button enables you to switch between different shooting modes, and two additional buttons can be freely assigned with additional functions.

There is no power transfer between the grip and the smartphone. The Leica gadget itself is equipped with a battery that should last for around 1000 shots. It is charged via USB-C, and a full charge takes about 2 hours.

The App complements the Camera Experience

There are many similar mounts for smartphones on the market, but Leica wants to set itself apart from the competition through the accompanying app. The Leica LUX app not only supports the special functions of the hardware buttons but also brings the color aesthetics of numerous Leica lenses to your smartphone.

Leica LUX App / © Leica

The app also offers a manual mode and, thus, significantly more control over settings such as exposure, ISO, and shutter speed compared to Apple's official camera app. It also functions independently of the LUX Grip for anyone who would like to try it out. The basic version of the app is free of charge. Unlocking all functions costs around $70 per year.

Leica LUX Grip: Price and availability

At a price of $329, the Leica LUX Grip is not cheap. Our test will show whether this price is justified by the particularly good haptics or the interaction with the app. Together with the approximately 80 euros per year for the LUX app, the LUX Grip is only something for real Leica fans. After all, buyers of the gadget get the premium version of the app for free for a year.