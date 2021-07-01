Leaked renders of Galaxy Z Fold 3 shows off two new colors

New renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have appeared on the web. Not only do we receive confirmation of the already leaked design, but we also see the foldable arrival in two new colors. The year 2021 thus remains the year when Samsung shows its courage for color.

A few days ago, we already informed you about the first leaked rendered images of Samsung's upcoming Foldables. Now, the images of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have been confirmed by another leak. In the images that were leaked exclusively to 91Mobile magazine, we caught up with a couple of interesting colors.

91 Mobiles claimed to have obtained the info from an anonymous source / © Samsung / Leak by 91 Mobiles

Not only does it seem that the Foldable will be available in green and pink, but Samsung will probably also opt for a gradient color at the back. The pink color variant will be lighter as your eyes draw their attention towards the USB-C port, while the green variant will transition to a darker shade. The Z Fold 3 would not be the first smartphone where the manufacturer shows some courage to include new colors this year.

In particular, the purple variant of the Galaxy S21+ has remained lodged positively in my mind this year. While the Ultra model with its black color variant looked rather boring, the Plus model with gold elements and a purple back was really something. Whether rumors about the new colors on the upcoming foldable will be confirmed, however, remains to be seen. As 91Mobile wrote, the "source close to the industry" preferred to remain anonymous.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer S-Pen support

Are you bored by smartphone color schemes when it comes to making a purchase decision? If so, perhaps the Z Fold 3 could still be an exciting proposition for you. This is because in the leak a few days ago, it became apparent that Samsung could also offer support for the "S Pen" on the Foldable. At the very least, there was a rendered image that showcased the two Samsung products together.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first non-Note device to support the S Pen / © NextPit

It's expected that the Z Fold 3 will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 when August rolls around. Until then, we will summarize all rumors and news about the two foldables on our device pages. Just follow the links below: