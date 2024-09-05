After years of teasers and preliminary announcements, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) confirmed at IFA 2024 that its wireless charging standard for kitchen appliances will launch in 2024. Ki aims to be for households what Qi became for smartphones.

The initial announcement covers a variety of appliances that are currently corded and need to be tucked away or permanently plugged into the wall. With Ki, the WPC is not trying to simplify cable management but to cut the cord entirely.

The standard uses magnetic induction similar to Qi in smartphones but with a much higher output power. The WPC boldly expects that 2.2 kW will be enough for “virtually any kitchen appliances”.

The initial Ki standard will provide up to 2.2 kW of power and the WPC predicts that initial base stations will be integrated into induction cooktops, and will later be available for mounting into countertops and kitchen islands.

“Ki enables a new generation of smart cookware that will make cooking more convenient, safer, and more space efficient.”, said Paul Struhsaker, Executive Director of the WPC.

The system will automatically power appliances placed on the charging spot, allowing them to be powered on. Removing it from the charger automatically shuts them off, bumping and dropping them also cuts power.

The WPC claims that the charging surface will remain cool to the touch and that the overall system will reduce the chance of accidents in the kitchen.

Among the WPC members mentioned by the consortium are Midea, Beko, Philips, Miele, and E.G.O. Kitchen.

As with Qi2, devices will need to be Ki-certified for safety and interoperability. According to the WPC, the certification program will begin “before the end of 2024”, that, paired with the longer design and product cycles for appliances suggests that chargers and devices should be coming to market much later.

After following Ki for many years we are excited to see the standard ratified.