Spring is a great time to invest in a portable power station for your outdoor trips, camping adventures or even as a backup at home or in your RV. Among the top-rated options is Jackery, known for its rugged and reliable power stations. Right now, Amazon is offering a limited-time deal on the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2, bringing the price down to its second-lowest ever—$499 with a coupon.

That's a $300 discount (38% off) from the regular price of $799. To get the deal, simply apply the coupon at checkout. If you’re looking to bundle it with a 200W solar panel, there’s a $550 coupon available, reducing the Solar Generator bundle to $749 from $1,299.

Why the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 is Worth It

The Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 is one of the best 1 kWh power stations, striking a great balance between portability and functionality. With a 1,070 Wh battery capacity, it can recharge a MacBook Air over a dozen times or power a TV for up to 10 hours. It also features a built-in UPS to protect sensitive devices and delivers up to 1,500 W of power (3,000 W surge).

This version uses LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery cells, offering a longer lifespan than traditional lithium-ion batteries. Jackery rates the unit to retain 70% capacity after 4,000 cycles. Charging speed has also been significantly improved, with fast-charging capabilities up to 7x faster than the previous model. Solar charging has also been enhanced for better efficiency.

Jackery Explorer 1000 power station with various input/output ports and digital display.
Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2 (Europe, while the USA has three AC) features two full-sized AC sockets and multiple USB ports with fast-charging support. / © nextpit

While slightly heavier than its predecessor, the Explorer 1000 V2 still weighs only 23.8 lbs, making it lightweight for its class. The design is also more compact, and it comes with a shockproof and fire-resistant build for extra durability.

The power station includes a wide range of ports, such as full-sized AC sockets, a DC car socket, and multiple USB ports with fast charging. It also features a built-in LED torch, a color LCD screen, and remote management via the Jackery app—a premium feature usually reserved for high-end models.

Are you in the market for a portable power station for your home, RV, or next adventure? What are your thoughts on the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2? Let us know in the comments!

