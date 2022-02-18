Jabra Elite 85t: Premium earbuds at their lowest price, only $149.99

If you are looking for a break from the traditional earbuds then look no further. The premium Jabra Elite 85t are discounted by 35% to their lowest price ever in Amazon and BestBuy.

The Jabra Elite 85t are available for $149.99 on Amazon and BestBuy.

This is a 35% discount over the original $229.99 price.

The Jabra Elite 85t are hailed for their innovative ANC, excellent battery life, and superb sound quality.

Jabra is not a simple audio manufacturer. Their earbud solutions are very well targeted to a specific audience of people who are always on the go and want to make zero compromises. Thus, their products offer a very well-balanced combination of features that cater to the needs of people who just spend all day moving.

One of their most refined products, the Jabra Elite 85t is now going for a crazy 35% discount, bringing this over-the-top headset down to simple AirPods price levels. The Elite 85t also made it as an alternative to our best ANC headsets list and they are ideal regardless of ecosystem; They will work excellently in both iOS and Android.

You can find this sweet deal on either Amazon or BestBuy, depending on availability. This 35% discount is even lower than their usual discounted price which is at around $180, so this is basically the lowest price we have seen the Jabra Elite 85t sell for.

The Jabra Elite 85t: Compact, Premium and Ergonomic

Compact, premium and ergonomic design. / © NextPit

The Jabra Elite 85t stand out for a couple of reasons. The compact, yet elegantly bold design and color selection make them a beautiful accessory for your ears, while their ergonomic fit ensures that they are comfortable to wear on long listening sessions. In addition, they offer adequate ventilation for your ear canals in order to maintain a comfortable internal pressure to further reduce fatigue.

Their proprietary adaptive ANC technology utilizes six different microphones to make the Jabra Elite 85t an excellent companion for long commutes, traveling, studying and working! Couple that with their excellent 5.5 hours of playtime with ANC and 25 hours of playback with the fast charging case, and you have the go-to choice for the aforementioned activities.

Not convinced yet? What if I told you that you can have all of the above with pristine sound quality, enabled by large 12mm drivers that are enhanced by the fairly modern and minimalist app that features among others a competent equalizer.

Have you ever tried out a Jabra product? Let me know in the comments below!