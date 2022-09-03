Jabra Elite 5 earbuds launched: Cheap price and better battery

Jabra's Elite in-ear ANC headphones lineup is getting a new addition. Arriving with an odd numeric labelling, the Jabra Elite 5 sits between the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 4 wireless earbuds. For a budget price, the buds pack an active noise-cancelling feature that is lacking in the cheaper TWS options.

TL;DR

Jabra launches Elite 5 TWS earbuds with hybrid ANC and robust battery.

The Elite 5 wireless earbuds pick up the design of the Elite 7 Pro.

Jabra's Elite 5 buds are priced for $150 and available in black or beige colors.

Elite 5's design and noise-cancelling feature

The Jabra Elite 5 earbuds have the same oval-shaped design and 2-year warranty as the Elite 7. In addition, the pair of in-ear headsets get water resistance, albeit at slightly lower rating of IP55. Inside each bud are three microphones setup for a total of six on the two buds. This enables hybrid noise cancellation along with a HearThrough mode that allows ambient noises.

Surprisingly, Jabra's Elite 5 headphones come with 6mm audio drivers which are smaller compared to the newly launched JBL Tour Pro 2 that has a smart charging case. Google Fast Pair and multipoint connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2 are supported too which make up for those smaller speakers. Qualcomm's aptX codec is also supported in tandem with SBC and AAC codices.

Jabra Elite 5 is available in beige/gold and black color options / © Jabra

More importantly, the Jabra Elite 5 earbuds boast compatibility to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant as well as one-touch access to Spotify app. Users can customize presets and mode selections through the Jabra Sound+ mobile app available to Android and iPhone.

Battery life and pricing of Jabra Elite 5

Battery life on the wireless in-ear headphones is decent. You can expect up to 36 hours of playback with ANC turned off using the case. It is shortened to 28 hours if the noise-cancelling function is enabled. Lastly, Jabra is adding wireless and fast charging on the new wearable. Plugging the charging case for 10 minutes produces an hour of usage.

The Jabra Elite 5 wireless buds are already available for $150. They are offered in black and beige/gold colorways. In contrast, Jabra is currently running a discount for the Elite 3 ($50), Elite 4 Active ($90), and Elite 7 Pro ($130). But it's unclear if until when the promo will last.

Which Jabra Elite TWS are you getting? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section.