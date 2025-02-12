Oppo, OnePlus' sister brand, is building anticipation for the upcoming launch of the Find N5 , its next-generation foldable. Ahead of the event, the company has started revealing key details about the device, which is set to be one of the thinnest foldable phones to date. Naturally, this new foldable got me thinking about the highly anticipated OnePlus Open 2 , which should inherit some—if not all—of the Find N5's qualities.

Why do I suggest that the Find N5's features could appear in the OnePlus Open 2? Because the Find N3 already had a lot in common with the OnePlus Open (review). Skipping one version, we now get the Find N5, which will likely share many characteristics with the OnePlus Open 2. Not only that, but both companies operate under BBK Electronics and share resources, making it logical that some hardware and features will overlap.

That said, Oppo's latest teaser on social media confirms that the Find N5 will maintain its predecessor's 10-year durability rating—a feature we can also expect from the Open 2. According to a direct translation of Oppo's marketing campaign, the Find N5 is marketed with the tagline “Worry-free Folding,” emphasizing its ability to endure over a hundred folds per day and still last a decade.

However, what stands out the most is Oppo's claim that the Find N5 is the thinnest foldable in its category—even slimmer than its predecessor. This raises an intriguing question: How has Oppo managed to maintain the same rugged hinge while making the device even thinner?

Oppo's Find N5 is teased with a foldable durability matching the Find N3. The OnePlus Open 2 could be a rebadged version of the Find N5. / © Oppo on Weibo

Early hands-on reports from GSMArena suggest that the Find N5 is not only thinner but also surprisingly strong. In one test, the device supported its own weight while attached to a 20-kilogram kettlebell, though positioned perpendicular to the rope. This indicates significant improvements in chassis design, enhancing its resistance to stress and everyday wear.

Additionally, Oppo has confirmed that the hinge will be made from the same titanium alloy, known for its impact and temperature resistance. The device is also rated IPX9 for water resistance, though it falls short in dust protection compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review), which is expected to have an IP48 rating. And which other device can we expect to feature the same durability? That’s right—the OnePlus Open 2.

Will This Durability Hold Up in the Real World?

While Oppo’s durability claims are impressive—and will likely extend to the next-gen OnePlus foldable—real-world performance often tells a different story. For example, despite having a higher folding durability rating, Motorola’s Razr+ (review) was outperformed by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) in a non-scientific marathon fold test.

That said, do users really fold and unfold their devices 100 times a day? Even with my Galaxy Z Fold 5, my personal estimate is fewer than 10 folds per day. Still, it will be interesting to see how the Oppo Find N5 or better, the OnePlus Open 2 for us in the U.S. performs in real-world conditions.

Oppo is set to officially unveil the Find N5 on February 20. As for the OnePlus Open 2, its launch date remains unclear. However, one thing is certain—it will likely be based on the Oppo Find N5.