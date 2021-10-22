Is MediaTek overtaking Qualcomm technically?

The SoC war between MediaTek and Qualcomm is entering the next round, with rumours suggesting that the Dimensity 2000 could technically outperform its Qualcomm counterpart called Snapdragon 898 for the first time.

TL;DR

"Dimensity 2000" will be manufactured using a 4nm process.

An ARM Cortex-X2 high-end core with a maximum clock speed of three gigahertz.

20 percent more performance compared to the Snapdragon 898.

Next year will be yet another season where we see the top SoCs from MediaTek and Qualcomm duke it out for a space in the chassis of the hottest smartphones in the market! Quantitatively, MediaTek could leave its rival behind for the very first time this year.

According to leaked specs, MediaTek is expected to surpass Qualcomm in terms of performance with its latest chip, which might also mean we may hear the rumored name "Dimensity 2000" more often in 2022.

Will the Dimensity 2000 beat the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898?

Leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed the specifications of both SoC heavyweights. According to the report, the architectures of both the Dimensity 2000 and the upcoming Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 898 look very similar.

Both Qualcomm and MediaTek rely on a high-end ARM Cortex-X2 core that has a clock speed of up to three gigahertz. Both will also have three more high-end cores at the start, where theoretically speaking, MediaTek does seem to have the upper hand here.

The trio of Cortex-A710-based cores run at up to 2.85 GHz, and will be accompanied by four low-end cores with a maximum clock speed of 1.8GHz. Qualcomm, on the other hand, is apparently giving the Snapdragon 898 three more high-end cores running at a maximum of 2.5 GHz, where even the low-end cores remain hair's breadth below the Dimensity 2000's maximum performance at up to 1.79 GHz.

The current Dimensity 1200 is powerful, but doesn't quite match Qualcomm's top-of-the-line SoC / © MediaTek

MediaTek combines these eight cores with the ARM Mali-G710 GPU. Here, the Dimensity 2000 is said to be able to churn out up to 20 percent more performance than Qualcomm's upcoming flagship. Both SoCs are apparently manufactured using the 4-nanometer process, but rely on different partners: MediaTek will team up with TSMC, while Qualcomm has Samsung on board for production.

The duel enters the next round

Please don't forget that all these are still speculative. Nevertheless, a neck-and-neck race between the two rivals is emerging, in which MediaTek could technically leave Qualcomm behind for the very first time. This sets the stage for an exciting smartphone year in 2022, don't you think? Anyway, we'll keep you posted when there's any authoritative information on the Snapdragon 898 or the Dimensity 2000 and potential smartphones are announced.

Here's a question for you: Do you believe in a changing of the guard here and how much do you value the SoC (if at all) in your purchase decision? Do share with us in the comments.