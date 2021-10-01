iPhone 13 (Pro): How to use Cinematic Mode

With the iPhone 13 and its Cinematic mode, you can shoot videos with a bokeh effect. We explain how you can shoot beautiful videos with depth of field and how to edit them afterwards - on the iPhone 13 series as well as on other devices.

You can usually tell right away if a video was shot with a smartphone or an "actual" camera. The big difference would be the selective focus, which lets the person filming choose whether to make the foreground or background float, literally focusing on the subject.

How does the Cinematic Mode work?

While smooth bokeh in the past required system cameras or professional camcorders with large sensors, you can also create a similar blur using software on modern smartphones. Yes, some Android smartphones have already been capable of filming video with bokeh for years: But it simply doesn't work in a user-friendly and clean manner on the competition as it does with the Cinematic Mode found in the iPhone 13 series.

The 'magic' is how the iPhone 13 records a depth map alongside the videos. Raw videos recorded by the smartphone are sharp from foreground to background. Now, if either the iPhone itself or the user sets the focus in the video, the Cinematic Mode will soften the spatial areas in front and behind.

Since the iPhone saves the videos in raw, the depth map and the defined focus point are separate from each other, allowing the focus of the video to be edited afterwards not only on the iPhone 13 itself, but also on other devices.

As for the recording itself, Cinematic Mode is currently available for the wide-angle and telephoto cameras on the back, as well as the selfie camera. The following iPhones support Cinematic Mode:

Cinematic Mode: How video recording works

Cinematic Mode is prominently featured in the Camera app of the new iPhones, located between the Video and Slow Motion modes. A tap will activate the respective mode, and the record button begins (surprise, surprise!) the recording.

By default, the camera app highlights all recognized faces and animals, for that matter, while recording. While the recording is running, the Cinematic Mode tries to determine the most active person and set the focus accordingly. However, you can also shift the focus manually by tapping on the display. In the following video, you can see how the focus only changes automatically when Ben speaks to the camera in the foreground. Otherwise, Cinematic Mode keeps the focus on Fabi until we manually change it with a tap of our finger.