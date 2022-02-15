Get a free iPhone 12 with a Verizon Unlimited plan

Verizon has quite a few nice deals for their Unlimited plan customers. One of them allows you to get the iPhone 12 discounted for as low as $0.00 per month. Yes, you read right. You can get the iPhone 12 for free! Here you can find all of the perks and benefits for the Verizon Unlimited plans to decide if this deal is actually good for you.

As we know, all of the Verizon plans have recently shifted to 36-month installments only. So getting a good deal for your iPhone will help you bring down the total cost you will have to pay over the next three years. But since you will be paying for the device and the line for this time, it will also be important to look at whether the iPhone 12 will actually be a viable solution then. But more on that below.

Get the iPhone 12 for free from Verizon

With this deal, you basically get the iPhone 12 in various colors and storage configurations for a heavy discount. The focus is the iPhone 12 64GB version that you can get for free with the Verizon Play More plan and up. The original price of the device was $699.99. The only thing you will have to pay is a $35 activation fee and your monthly plan bill, of course.

But if you require a bit more space then you can still benefit from the discount. For the 128GB version you will have to pay $1.38 per month, for a total of $49.68 over the 36 months and for the 256GB, you will have to part with $4.16 per month for a total of $149.76.

To benefit from this deal you will have to get a new line in your Unlimited Plan, but be careful since the 5G Start plan only gives you a $600 discount. Let us take a quick look at the numbers to see how you can benefit the most from this deal and what you can expect to pay per month and in total.

iPhone 12 Unlimited Verizon deal pricing 5G Start 5G Play More 5G Do More 5G Get More Price $80 $90 $90 $100 Autopay & paperless billing -$10 -$10 -$10 -$10 Price of the iPhone 12/month $2.77 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Monthly sum with the iPhone 12 $72.77 $80.00 $80.00 $90.00 Total Price over 36 months* $2,619.72 $2,880 $2,880 $3,240 Total Price without the deal $3,319.72 $3,579 $3,579 $3,939 Total discount $600 $699 $699 $699

*Note: The total price does not include the local taxes and the one-time activation fee of $35, these are calculated during check-out.

Which plan should I choose?

As you may have noticed, Verizon Unlimited plans are quite expensive this is because all of them come with certain perks and advantages like unlimited data for you and access to the 5G network. But not all of them are equal. Before we see the differences on the table below let us take a look at the things that they have in common.

Verizon Unlimited Plans comparison 5G Start 5G Play More 5G Do More 5G Get More Price without taxes $80 $90 $90 $100 5G Access Nationwide 5G Access 5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultrawideband 5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultrawideband 5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultrawideband Data Unlimited Data 50GB Premium Data + 25GB Hotspot Premium Data | Then Unlimited Data 50GB Premium Data + 25GB Hotspot Premium Data | Then Unlimited Data Unlimited Premium Data + 50GB Hotspot Premium Data | Then Unlimited Data Entertainment Disney+, Apple Music, and Apple or Google Play Pass six month trial Free Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ and Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, Apple Music six month trial Free Disney+, Apple Music, and Apple or Google Play Pass six month trial Free Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ and Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, Apple Music Other Benefits N/A 50% off Verizon Home internet 50% off on Watch, Tablet, Hotspot or Hum Plans, 1 TravelPass day per Month, Verizon Cloud 600GB, 50% off Verizon Home internet 50% off on Watch, Tablet, Hotspot or Hum Plans, 1 TravelPass day per Month, Verizon Cloud 600GB, 50% off Verizon Home internet

Firstly, all of them come with unlimited calls texts and data in the 4G LTE network as well as free access to the 5G network. The data, calls, and texts are also available in Mexico and Canada. Depending on your plan though, your access to the 5G network may be restricted. Then you get access to Verizon Up, which provides deals, discounts, and other rewards. Finally, you get International texting which allows you to send unlimited texts to over 200 countries worldwide, and the basic Call Filter offer from the company.

Is the iPhone 12 the right device for you?

The iPhone 12 is still available in many colors / © NextPit

The iPhone 12 launched on October 23, 2020, so it is reasonable for you to not remember all the details about the previous iPhone flagship. So let us dedicate a few lines to what made this device so great. Selling for a price of $699.99, the iPhone 12 was succeeded by the iPhone 13 in 2021 but still remains more than relevant.

The screen of the iPhone consists of a beautiful Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. This means you get super crips 476 pixels per inch. The brightness can go up to 1200 nits which makes it excellent for HDR content.

On the inside, we have the A14 Bionic, a 6-core CPU with great machine learning capabilities. The main camera is a dual 12 MP of Wide and Ultra-Wide lenses and features great portrait effects powered by the Neural Engine of the CPU and OIS.

If you want to find out more about the device you can find all the information in our dedicated review.

Conclusion

What makes this deal so attractive is that you can basically get one very competent device for free. As the pricing indicates, you are probably best off with a combination of the 128GB version of iPhone 12 alongside the 5G Play More plan, since then you will end up getting both the full $699.99 discount, adequate storage in your device, and access to some of the best streaming platforms and premium data.

So what did you think of this deal? Are you taking advantage of the new 36-month contracts? Let me know in the comments!