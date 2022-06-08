iPadOS 16: Is your iPad compatible with the latest update?

Apple's new tablet OS, iPadOS 16, will be available this coming September. Whether you have one of the latest iPads or an old fifth-generation iPad , you will be able to update your iPad to iPadOS 16 probably around the time of Apple's next keynote. Here is the list of compatible iPads that will receive the iPadOS 16 update.

With a release date slated for September, along with iOS 16 for iPhones, here is the list of iPads that will receive the new update.

Apple traditionally maintains compatibility of devices from the test phases to the stable versions of its OS, which should guarantee security patches for these iPads—at least until iPadOS 17 arrives in September 2023.

iPadOS 16: Which iPads are compatible with Apple's update?

The list of iPads compatible with iPadOS 16, are the same as the OS version 14, adding the new generation of iPad Pro that was released in early 2021:

iPadOS 16 release date and availability

The beta is already available to app developers with compatible iPads and can be downloaded from Apple's app developer website. The company announced that the beta for the public will be offered in July, without mentioning a specific date.

The final version of the iPadOS has been announced for the fall of 2022. If Apple maintains the tradition of simultaneous releases with iOS 16, iPadOS 16 should be available this coming September.

Will you test the developer version, wait for the public beta, or simply be patient for the update to be released on your iPad?