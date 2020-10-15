iPad Air 4: When is the new Apple tablet coming?

It's been almost a month since Apple announced the iPad Air 4 at its September event. Back then, the company had confirmed that the device will be on sale starting October. What they did not tell us was the actual launch date. Of late, though, there are indications that the iPad Air 4 will be on sale very soon.

Many experts believe that Apple has delayed the sales of the iPad Air 4 so that the tablet and the company's next-generation iPhone 12 devices be made available to consumers simultaneously. Chances are high they also want to make sure that the performance aspects of the new A14 Bionic chip remain under wraps until the iPhone models go on sale. Anyway, current indications are that we could see the iPad Air 4 go on sale the same day as some of the iPhone 12 models.

iPad Air 4: Pre-orders should start on October 16

On October 13, leakster Jon Prosser reported that pre-orders of the iPad Air 4 would start on Friday, October 16, 2020. Regular sales will start one week later, on October 23.

A few hours ago, there was another hint that seemed to indicate that these dates are, indeed, correct. The iPad Air 4 was listed on the website of Best Buy Canada with an October 23 release date. This effectively means that you can preorder the iPad Air 4 on the same say as the iPhone 12 models.

The design of the iPad Air 4 bears a strong resemblance to the more expensive iPad Pro models. The edges have shrunk considerably compared to its predecessor and the flattened sides are also reminiscent of its big brother. In contrast to the Pro model, however, you have to do without Face ID; instead, Apple has integrated Touch ID into the button at the top. Prices for the iPad Air 4, now available in five colors - including blue and green - start at around 630 euros.

In Germany, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, i.e. the two 6.1-inch models of the new Apple smartphones, can be pre-ordered from 14:00 hours on 16 October 2020. Those interested in the smaller iPhone 12 Mini or the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max will have to wait until November. Pre-orders start here on November 6th. Broad availability will follow on Friday, November 13, 2020.