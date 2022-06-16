iPad 2022: Apple's low-cost tablet to feature USB-C and larger display

Apple will finally bid farewell to its Lightning port, at least for the whole iPad lineup . The low-cost iPad model slated for 2022 is likely to feature a USB-C port and larger display according to reliable sources.

Getting rid of Lightning port is the company's top priority after the European Union has set their verdict to make USB-C standard for electronic devices across their region by 2024. With iPad 2022 sporting USB-C, Apple is now left the task to equip the iPhone and its accessories with the aforementioned port.

Larger display, 5G connectivity coming to iPad 2022

In addition, the iPad 2022 will also get a larger display at 10.5-inch. The current iPad 9th gen. model comes with 10.2-inch True Tone LED display with 2,160 x 1,620 pixels resolution compared to iPad Air 5th gen. with 11-inch screen.

As for the design, it is not mentioned if there will be changes to expect, particularly on the bezels. It will be a welcome change if Apple will refresh the design of the iPad by utilizing a more modern exterior similar to Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 with thinner bezels.

Surprisingly, Apple is also rumored to throw in the A14 chip for iPad 2022. This will bring faster processor and better graphics performance, but not comparable to the flagship M1 chip of iPad Air 2022. Moreover, the chipset will finally enable 5G connectivity on the vanilla tablet. It is also safe to assume a longer battery life for the tablet.

Apple iPad 2021 (9th gen.) features 10.2-inch Retina display but with thick bezels / © NextPit

When can you buy the iPad 2022?

Apple will hold a separate iPad/Mac event after the iPhone 14 launch this fall. Possibly, the recently rumored iPad Pro 14-inch could appear along with the updated iPad 2022 and Mac computer series of the Cupertino company.

Do you think Apple should totally abandon the Lightning port in all of its products? Hit us up in the comment section.