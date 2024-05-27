iOS 18 is heavily rumored to bring major changes to iPhones particularly in customizations and generative AI. Now, a new report is detailing the new features coming with this major update.

An old Android feature is coming to iOS

In the latest Power On newsletter of Mark Gurman, the Apple leaker and journalist alleged that iOS 18 will allow users some freedom in customizing the home screen. As described, users would be able to change the color of each app into their liking as well as reposition them anywhere in thehome screen, which is a similar feature that has long existed in Android (HyperOS and Galaxy One UI).

Conversely, iOS 17 today only allows you to iterate the home screen by adding widgets and repositioning the apps. However, you won't be able to utilize the empty spaces or grids in the home screen or change the looks of apps' icons. While the shortcuts app offer some extended customizations to apps and shortcuts, the process requires extra work and not natively available.

Other iOS 18 features

Apart from the customizations, iOS 18 is shaping up to bring heavy emphasis on generative AI. It is tipped that Apple could infuse some AI improvements to the assistant by making the conversations more natural and smoother along with letting it perform more complex tasks like summarizing.

Furthermore, Gurman highlighted other new features debuting with iOS 18 as well, which are said to include photo retouching, smart replies in emails and messaging, generation of emojis and wallpapers, and AI-powered searches, among others. The Cupertino tech giant itself also recently previewed new accessibility features that are in tow with the software.

Gurman also mentioned before that Apple will enable the advanced AI features through its new cloud servers that are fitted by the M2 Ultra chipsets. Meanwhile, there's a chance that Apple could make some of these capabilities exclusive to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro that will run on the A18 SoC.

Apple is scheduled to announce iOS 18 (iPadOS 18) along with other updates in its platforms like watchOS, macOS, and tvOS at WWDC 2024 that will kick off on June 10.

Beyond AI and customizations, what are your expectations or things would you wish to see in iOS 18? Share with us your thoughts in the comment section.