Hot topics

Apple May Make It Difficult to Test Apple Intelligence Features

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit iPhone 15 Pro Max Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apple debuted its maiden suite of AI features under the Apple Intelligence banner at WWDC. Although these new capabilities are planned to arrive first via iOS 18 beta next month, a new finding suggests Apple could limit the availability of Apple Intelligence during the preview period.

Apple Intelligence availability

In the strings of code in iOS 18 discovered by Aaron Perris (via MacRumors), there is verbiage describing the state of Graymatter, which is the internal name for Apple Intelligence. According to the line, it will be available in a limited preview and requires users to join a waitlist before they can test it.

Also written was a highlighted caution that mentioned Graymatter users “may experience unusually delayed responses when not in a supported region.”

There were no details on why Apple could potentially restrict access to Apple Intelligence at launch for select users. However, there are a few logical reasons behind the move such as the iPhone manufacturer wanting to avoid bigger repercussions in terms of issues arising from the preview period.

Two newly created emojis on the iPhone
Yes, emoji poverty will soon be a thing of the past on devices with Apple Intelligence! / © Apple / Screenshot: nextpit

It might also be possible not all AI features are fully built-in at launch. With this setup, it will give enough room for the company to optimize Apple Intelligence and the included features.

While the availability of Apple's AI could be restricted to just iOS 18 beta, the definitive launch of the update this fall might see it made available to all supported devices.

Apple Intelligence features and compatibility

As for Apple Intelligence features, it includes a new Writing Tools feature that lets you compose texts in the tone you want, image generation using sketches, avatar and emoji generation, and categorization of emails, among others.

More importantly, Apple Intelligence will power Siri and make the voice assistant a lot smarter with more natural responses and a wider scope of tasks. You can read much of what's new about Apple Intelligence here which was prepared by our colleague Carsten Drees.

Apple Intelligence is compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro (review), iPhone 15 Pro Max (review), and iPad tablets equipped with M1 chip or newer. It is also available in Macs and MacBooks powered by Apple's custom M chip.

Do you intend to test Apple Intelligence once it is available? Which among its AI features do you think is the most useful? Let's hear your thoughts.

Via: MacRumors

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing