Apple Update Will Switch On Intelligence Automatically—Do You Have a Say?

Apple has officially released the iOS 18.3 Release Candidate (RC) for developers and testers, with the public rollout expected within the next week. This update introduces a mix of new features, improvements to existing tools, and a major change: Apple Intelligence is now enabled by default .

Until now, Apple Intelligence has been rolled out gradually, with AI tools introduced incrementally in iOS 18 updates. Previously, access to these features was restricted to specific countries and languages, requiring users to manually enable them and opt-in. With iOS 18.3 RC, however, this opt-in approach is being replaced with automatic activation—marking a significant shift in how Apple delivers its AI capabilities.

Apple Intelligence: Now Ready Right Out of the Box

According to the iOS 18.3 RC changelog, Apple Intelligence will now be activated by default on supported iPhones. This means that even users who did not previously enable Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1 will find the feature automatically turned on after updating and setting up their devices.

However, you do have a choice: users who prefer to disable it can do so by navigating to the Apple Intelligence & Siri section in settings and toggling it off.

Apple has confirmed that this change also applies to the iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 15.3 updates, impacting supported iPads, Macs, and MacBooks.

Although Apple Intelligence remains in beta, this move could signal growing confidence in its functionality—or perhaps a strategic push to boost adoption due to low usage. Wouldn’t you agree? While Apple hasn’t announced plans to transition the feature out of beta, enabling it by default suggests it’s now robust enough to support a broader range of devices.

What Are the Other Key Changes and Features in iOS 18.3?

Beyond the Apple Intelligence update, iOS 18.3 disables AI-enabled Notification Summaries due to concerns over inaccuracies and misinformation. Apple has indicated plans to reintroduce the feature after addressing these issues.

The update also enhances the Visual Enhancements feature on iPhone 16 (review), particularly in camera controls. Improvements include plant detection and the ability to identify dates directly in the calendar. Additionally, the “AE/AF” shortcut has been renamed to “Lock Focus and Exposure” for better clarity.

Apple continues to expand its smart home ecosystem with support for smart robot vacuums and cleaners in the Home app. The update also adds a new Genmoji shortcut to the expanded menu in the Messages app. As always, the release includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

We’d love to hear about your experience with iOS 18.3! Have you discovered any changes or features we didn’t mention? Share your thoughts in the comments below.