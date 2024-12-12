Apple has officially launched iOS 18.2 for eligible iPhone models . This marks the second major update for iOS 18 , introducing a host of new Apple Intelligence features and enhancements.

The iOS 18.2 update was released alongside iPadOS 18.2 and macOS 15.2 and is now rolling out over the air. However, availability may vary depending on regions and carriers, so users are encouraged to check their device settings for the update.

New Apple Intelligence Features: AI-Powered Tools

One of the most notable additions in iOS 18.2 is the introduction of several new generative AI features that were first previewed at WWDC and later included in beta builds of iOS 18.

The first major AI feature is Image Playground, Apple’s new text-to-image generator. This tool allows users to create custom images by entering descriptive text prompts. Users can also generate images from existing photos, applying different styles, genres, and even accessories to personalize their creations.

Image Playground is the AI image generator for iPhones / © Apple

Another standout feature is Genmoji, an AI-powered emoji generator. As the name suggests, Genmoji enables users to create personalized emojis in various artistic styles. It even supports creating caricature-like emojis based on users' photos. Once generated, these custom emojis are stored in the iOS keyboard’s sticker drawer for easier access across apps.

Apple has also enhanced its Writing Tools, adding a new feature called “Describe Your Change.” This tool provides users with more options for refining their writing tone and style.

Meanwhile, Apple’s Image Wand feature on iPads has received a usability boost. It now includes a shortcut within the tool palette of the Notes app, making it more accessible for users engaged in creative projects. Similar to Samsung’s Sketch-to-Image tool, Image Wand allows users to generate images from sketches and drawings.

ChatGPT Integration in Siri and Writing Tools

One of the most anticipated features in iOS 18.2 is the integration of ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools. With ChatGPT now built into Siri, users can issue complex commands or ask detailed questions, including tasks like analyzing images or documents, without having to open the ChatGPT app manually.

In Writing Tools, ChatGPT can perform advanced tasks such as generating both text and images based on user prompts. What’s particularly noteworthy is that users won’t need to sign in to an OpenAI account to access ChatGPT through Apple’s services.

However, it’s important to note that most of these new AI features, with the exception of Image Wand, are exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro (Max), iPhone 16 (review), and iPhone 16 Pro (review).

Visual Intelligence and Apple Intelligence Expansion

The iPhone 16 sees additional improvements through its camera-powered Visual Intelligence feature. This tool now supports summarizing, transcribing, saving, and translating text directly from the camera’s viewfinder. By simply pointing the camera at printed or digital text, users can quickly perform these tasks without needing third-party apps.

Camera Control is available for all new models in the iPhone 16 series. / © nextpit

Moreover, Visual Intelligence is integrated with Google Search and ChatGPT, allowing users to search and get web-related information.

Apple has also broadened the availability of Apple Intelligence by introducing localized English language support in more countries. Users in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, the UK, and South Africa can now choose local English preferences instead of defaulting to U.S. English.

Looking ahead, Apple plans to roll out additional language support for Apple Intelligence in early 2025. The planned languages include French, German, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

System-Wide Improvements for All iPhones

Beyond the AI-centric updates, iOS 18.2 also includes several system-wide enhancements and bug fixes that benefit all compatible iPhones. These improvements aim to refine essential apps and features.

In Safari, users can now customize their start pages and import or export data between Safari and other apps more easily. The Mail app has received a much-needed upgrade with automatic email categorization based on urgency and priority. Additionally, the Photos app has improved video playback and navigation.

The iOS 18.2 update is compatible with iPhones ranging from the iPhone XR and iPhone XS to the latest iPhone 16 models.

Have you updated to iOS 18.2 yet? Which features and improvements are your favorites? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!