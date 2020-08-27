iOS 13: Apple plans unexpected update

Apple has released another new beta version of iOS 13 in the past hours. iOS 13.7 Beta 1 is a surprise in multiple ways.

iOS 13 continues to turn Apple's iOS releases upside down. In the past, versions such as iOS 11.4 or 12.4 usually meant the end of their operating system versions. Meanwhile, the iPhone manufacturer has now reached iOS 13.7.

We should also remember the problematic unveiling of the operating system last year. Apple presented the leap to iOS 13.1 only a few days after iOS 13.0. Beta testing of that version began even before the final release of iOS 13.

The curiosities continue even almost a year later with the company now distributing the first beta version of iOS 13.7 to its testers. As 9to5Mac reports, the beta first and foremost offers new features regarding the contact tracing for the Coronavirus.

iOS 13.7: COVID-19 notifications without a separate app

Until now an app – such as the Corona Warn App available in Germany – is a requirement. Starting with iOS 13.7 COVID-19 exposure notifications can be received without installing a separate app. But Apple points out that this still only works if local authorities support the system of Google and Apple – the project was presented jointly by both companies – that's running in the background. Apple is only offering the core for the system in iOS.

This is how the COVID tracing works with Apple's and Google's system. / © Apple/Google

During the announcement of the system the company mentioned it would be offered in two distinct phases. The first phase began with the introduction of iOS 13.5, which is required by apps like the aforementioned Corona-Warn-App to be able to trace contacts.

The second phase is now the integration of the most important functions into the operating system itself. Starting with iOS 13.7, users will be able to receive the notifications of the so-called Exposure Notification API without the need for a separate app. The function must be activated explicitly. However, the separate app is still required for reporting a positive COVID test.

iOS 13.7 Beta: possible indication of a delayed iOS 14

In addition to the new features, the comparatively late start of the beta testing of iOS 13.7 (and iPadOS 13.7) could also indicate a delay of iOS 14. This is a possibility especially in regards to the already confirmed short delay of the iPhone 12 presentation.

In addition, the beta testing of iOS 14 this year started a few weeks later than usual. Apple's developer conference WWDC, at which the new operating systems are announced, did not start until the end of June and not at the beginning of June as in previous years.

However, Apple insider Mark Gurman predicts that Apple will continue to release the final version of iOS 14 in September as usual. According to Gurman, the iPhones expected in October will probably already be equipped with iOS 14.1.