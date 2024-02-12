Powerful Intel NUC 11 Mini PC is on Sale for a Limited Time!

Processing power on the desktop doesn’t require a big tower PC. Geekom is discounting the powerful and versatile Intel NUC 11 with a lower price plus an exclusive discount. Learn more about the energy-efficient small form-factor PC (SFF PC) with Thunderbolt 3, Wi-Fi 6, and quad-display support.

Computing power has never been this compact, the Intel NUC 11 packs an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with four cores, capable of processing up to eight threads simultaneously thanks to HyperThreading (aka SMT). Originally designed for laptops, the Core i7-1165G7 CPU has a low power consumption, and a low thermal design power (TDP) of 28 W—while current desktop CPUs are trending above 100 W.

But the Tiger Lake CPU shows that low power doesn’t mean low performance, with an operating frequency of up to 4.7 GHz in turbo mode. Graphics tasks are handled by the Iris Xe GPU, which supports up to four displays, but more on the connections later.

The Core i7 chip manages a good balance between performance and energy efficiency. / © Intel

The NUC 11 on this deal already comes with 16 GB of DDR4 memory and a 512 GB SSD. You can later upgrade either since the compact PC doesn’t use soldered memory, simply install an M.2 SSD (up to the 2280 form factor), or up to 64 GB of DDR4 SODIMM.

Connectivity-wise, the Intel NUC 11 has a similar selection of ports as the Geekom Mini IT 11 Ben Lucks tested a little more than a year ago. To recap, these are the interface options on the compact PC:

Plenty of connectivity options for high-speed data and up to quad-display output. / © Intel

Front Power button. 3.5 mm headphone jack. USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. USB-C Thunderbolt 3.

Left side SD card reader.

Right side Kensington lock.

Back USB-C Thunderbolt 3. HDMI. 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. RJ45 2.5GbE (2.5 Gigabit Ethernet). Mini Display Port (DP) 1.4. 19 V power input.



The main difference between the Geekom Mini IT 11 and the NUC 11 is that the latter includes full Thunderbolt support on the USB-C ports, making it fully compatible with Display Port video output. Together with the HDMI and mini-DP ports, you can connect four 4K displays to the NUC 11. The TB3 ports also make the PC compatible with high-speed professional storage and network devices, and also external GPUs.

Networking tasks are handled by the Intel i225-V controller, with support for up to 2.5 gigabits Ethernet, with backward compatibility with 10/100/1000 networks. And if you already ditched cables, the Intel NUC 11 includes Wi-Fi 6 support and Bluetooth 5.2.

Both RAM and storage can be easily expanded on the Intel NUC 11. / © Intel

With the Intel NUC 11, Geekom includes Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, the power supply with an AC cord, the necessary documentation, the screws for M.2 installation and mounting, and a VESA mount that can be used to install the NUC 11 behind a monitor for a compact and discreet all-in-one solution.

With all that, the Intel NUC 11 comes ready not only for work, but almost any type of task you can use a desktop PC for, with the added advantage of a small footprint. Make it a gaming console, media player, or home server, and take it further with the high-speed Thunderbolt ports.

Do you have a particular computing project in mind? Share your tips and suggestions in the comments below!