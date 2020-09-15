How to update Google Play Services, the easy way

Everything the Play Store does with the apps on your phone goes through Google Play Services. This tells your phone when to update apps and introduces new features and settings to Google Play. Find out how to update Google Play Services both the easy way or the more technical way with a newer APK.

Google Play Services is an app that is very closely linked to the Android system itself that allows your smartphone to benefit from the latest versions of apps and security patches without upgrading to the latest version of Android. Despite the confusing names, this is different from the Google Play Store where you can access, buy, and download media such as apps and games.

Jump to section:

Google Play Services latest version: what's new?

You can check out the changelogs for the latest version of Google Play Services here, and also view the timelines and logs for earlier releases. Most of what the updates do are small changes under the hood such as streamlining aspects relating to ads, games, fitness etc., and making the overall Google ecosystem operation more efficient and stable.

Google Play Services is the general overlord of apps, and you're best off when it's up-to-date. / © NextPit

Install Google Play Services: the easy way

Keeping Google Play Services up-to-date is beneficial for all users, even the most casual ones, as the improved efficiency it brings will save battery life and improve offline services.

The simplest way to always have the latest version of Google Play Services installed is to keep an eye on this page, where we'll provide you with a download link to the very latest versions available in the Play Store. Just tap the install button below to ensure you have the current version.

However, as with most things Android, there are always newer and better versions available if you're willing to put in a little more effort. For example, there are multiple versions of Google Play Services for the different versions of Android you might have. So, if you want the very latest version, just follow the steps below.

First, you need to know which version of Android you have. / © NextPit

Install Google Play Services: the technical way

Users who want to make absolutely sure they have the latest updates, or want to access a beta or test different versions of Google Play Services, might want to use a more technical method. This can be useful for app developers, or for anyone who is suffering from a software error that blocks Google Play Services from updating normally.

First, you'll need to know which version of Android you have.

Go to Settings > About Phone (or just About on some devices) and look for Android Version or Software information

Then, you'll need to check which apps are allowed to install from unknown sources.

Go to Settings and then Apps. Find the app, which you will be installing from - usually your mobile browser or a file explorer. Tap on it.

Scroll down until you see the Advanced section. There you should find Install unknown apps. Tap on it and tick Allow from this source.

You can allow your mobile browser or file explorer to install from unknown sources. / © NextPit

Next, you need to know use that same browser to find an APK of Google Play Services. Here's how you do that.

Download Google Play Services APK

Now you simply have to choose the right Google Play Services version for you. You can find the latest versions of Google Play Services hosted on APK Mirror and it's always a good idea to select the latest stable version and not a beta version. Then, just download and install Google Play Services onto your phone.

Did you find this guide useful? Any tips or information you think we missed out on? Let us know in the comments!