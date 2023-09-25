iKier K1 Pro Max 48W Laser Cutter And Engraver is $400 Off!

Looking to take your DIY projects to the next level? If you work with metal, acrylic, wood, or leather projects, ikier is offering a $400 discount on its K1 Pro Max 48W laser cutter/engraver. The novel dual-power device offers fine control for precise cutting or engraving, with the help of autofocusing, recovery resume, and other advanced features.

Affiliate offer ikier K1 Pro Max Apply the coupon shown on the Amazon page to get a $400 discount

The 48 W laser power can be used to cut through up to 25 mm wood, 19 mm acrylic, and even up to 0.3 mm stainless steel sheets. The 24 W mode, on the other hand, is used for engraving, according to the manufacturer, at up to 900 mm/s (35.4 inches/s) with a light spot size of up to 0.08 mm x 0.1 mm. iKier is offering a $400 coupon for a limited time on Amazon, for a substantial 20% discount on the online store with free shipping.

The iKier K1 Pro Max can accommodate engravings of up to 410 mm x 410 mm. / © iKier

Focusing duties are taken care of by the Z-axis motor on the engraving head, automatically adjusting the object distance. Another welcome automated feature is the infrared positioning, which locates the material for precise alignment before cutting or engraving.

For those working with unreliable power sources, the ikier K1 Pro Max allows for resuming interrupted engraving tasks, which not only saves time but also material losses due to power outages.

The iKier K1 Pro Max promises fast engravings without sacrificing resolution. / © iKier

iKier equipped the K1 Pro Max with a couple of important safety features as well. For starters, there is a child safety lock to prevent accidental activation. Additionally, the laser engraver also includes a fire detection system to trigger a sound alert and smartphone notifications in case of flames in the engraving bed, while returning the laser module to its parking position.

The iKier K1 Pro Max not only can work from files loaded through standard apps such as LightBurn and LaserGRBL but also using the iKier App on iPhones and Android, and even on an offline mode by loading the cutting/engraving files via the USB port and using the 4.3'' touchscreen.

For more details on the iKier K1 Pro Max, you can check the manufacturer's product page.