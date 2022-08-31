IFA 2022: What we can expect at Berlin this week

Berlin once again plays host to one of Europe's biggest technology fairs. Starting September 2nd, IFA 2022 serves as a showcase for companies like Samsung, Lenovo, Huawei, and others to launch new products into the market. In this article, NextPit reveals everything we can expect to see at IFA 2022.

When will IFA 2022 take place?

IFA 2022 will take place between September 2 and 6 at the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds. That's right, at the very heart of where NextPit is located. Having not hosted an audience since 2019, the tech conference will return to being a face-to-face event in 2022. However, given the learning curve from previous years, the event organizers are also offering a virtual platform.

Returning to a sense of normality, in addition to the conferences and keynotes on the event's main stage, we are finally able to roam through exhibition halls and booths where manufacturers can showcase their products. Among the tech companies that have confirmed their presence at the show, including the likes of Qualcomm, Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola, Oppo, Honor, Huawei, Asus, and others.

As always, prior to the official opening, the first two days leading up to the show are geared towards the press. It is precisely in this period that we can expect to see the main announcements at the fair.

Below, we have listed some of the most anticipated events of the show and what to expect from the major manufacturers during IFA in 2022.

Qualcomm at IFA 2022

Among the companies promising the most this year at IFA is Qualcomm. That's because during MWC that happened in March, the US chipmaker made high promises. Under the slogan "the ticket to the Metaverse", Qualcomm presented VR/AR products and partnerships with manufacturers and carriers such as Germany's T-Mobile.

Qualcomm wants to be the ticket to the Metaverse! / © Qualcomm

Personally, I am very curious to know what new thing will Qualcomm bring at IFA 2022, not only when it concerns the metaverse, but processors for smartphones to boot. Since the change in the partnership between Samsung and TSMC for manufacturing Snapdragon chips, we have seen a jump in efficiency and performance in the series. According to the latest rumors, the company could use the event to introduce the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 series.

What we have confirmed so far is that Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon will present a keynote on September 2 at 10am CEST. In addition, the manufacturer should have a booth to showcase products for 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Samsung at IFA 2022

Another company that usually makes plenty of noise during the fair is Samsung. With an exclusive space at City Cube Berlin, the South Korean manufacturer usually sets up a complete Smart Home and IoT experience. In addition, the fair is also an opportunity to expose new releases to the public, such as the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Since the manufacturer has opted for exclusive events for the launch of major devices for the second half of the year, we don't expect to see many new releases. However, it is possible that the company will introduce a new line of micro-LED TVs and other smart home appliances.

We can look forward to a smart home assembled by Samsung at IFA 2022. / © Samsung

Lenovo and Motorola at IFA 2022

Unlike Samsung, Lenovo and Motorola always use the fair to announce new devices, such as smartphones and tablets. In 2022, this should be no different. The Chinese manufacturer has a confirmed event slated for September 1st, when we expect to see a new line of ThinkPad tablets and laptops.

Motorola, meanwhile, recently announced the new Motorola Edge in the US, but we have no idea what the company might bring to the Berlin show in 2022. Hopefully, however, we will get a chance to see (and review) the new Motorola Razr 2022, which is so far available only in China.

The new Motorola Razr 2022 might appear at the Motorola booth at IFA 2022? / © Motorola

Asus at IFA 2022

Another company with a confirmed event for IFA 2022 is Asus, happening on August 31 at 2pm CEST. Like Lenovo, we also have an official page with a countdown to the launch of the new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. As you can see in the image below, this laptop is built with a flexible display and offers support for a number of accessories.

However, don't get too excited just yet as this is not the first time Asus has shown off the device. The initial reveal happened at CES 2022. What is new here is that the device could finally be ready for launch.

Asus will launch the already announced Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in Berlin. / © Asus

Oppo at IFA 2022

After the latest events involving Oppo and OnePlus in Germany, Oppo is not expected to have a strong presence at IFA 2022. However, we have confirmed an event in Paris on August 31, which will be broadcast globally starting at 1pm CEST. Without much mystery, the manufacturer is expected to launch the new Reno 8 series. To follow the event live, just go to the manufacturer's official YouTube channel.