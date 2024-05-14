Hot topics

This Hidden HyperOS Feature Increases Your Xiaomi Smartphone's RAM

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Memory Extension
© BongkarnGraphic / Shutterstock.com
Antoine Engels
Antoine Engels Senior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Français

Xiaomi may have smartphones with 16 GB of RAM in the market such as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra (review), but like money, there is always a need for more. It is a well-known fact that more RAM means a more powerful smartphone, isn't it? No, it doesn't. However, if you do not have 16 GB RAM on your Xiaomi, Redmi, or Poco smartphone but want more, HyperOS has a trick up its sleeve to increase your RAM count. I'll show you how this magic happens in this tutorial.

HyperOS (reviews) offers a RAM extension feature. It's also available on MIUI 14 (review). The Memory Extension feature allows you to use part of your smartphone's storage (ROM) and allocate it as RAM. If you feel that your smartphone is somewhat lagging or is a little slower than normal, you can virtually increase its amount of RAM. Here's how you do so:

  1. Go to Settings followed by Additional Settings.
  2. In the Special Features section, select Memory Extension.
  3. Select the amount of storage to be used in 3, 5, or 8 GB increments.
HyperOS screenshot showing how to enable the Memory Extension feature on your Xiaomi smartphone.
First, go to Additional Settings. © nextpit
HyperOS screenshot showing how to enable the Memory Extension feature on your Xiaomi smartphone.
Scroll down and select “Memory Extension”. © nextpit
HyperOS screenshot showing how to enable the Memory Extension feature on your Xiaomi smartphone.
Select the amount of storage you want to allocate for the virtual RAM with the maximum set at 8 GB. © nextpit

You can enable/disable this HyperOS feature as you see fit. For it to work, of course, you need a minimum of 3 GB of available storage space. Once activated, your smartphone will benefit from an additional 3 to 8 GB of RAM.

You may not be able to choose how much storage you can allocate for the virtual RAM, though. On some smartphones, the amount of additional RAM is locked to one or more predefined thresholds. The minimum stands at 3 GB.

You can also find this feature directly in your smartphone's storage submenu. To do this:

  • Go to Settings.
  • Go to About Device.
  • Select Storage followed by System Files.
HyperOS screenshot showing how to enable the Memory Extension feature on your Xiaomi smartphone.
You can also find this option from the storage submenu of your smartphone (Settings > About device > Storage > System files). © nextpit
HyperOS screenshot showing how to enable the Memory Extension feature on your Xiaomi smartphone.
Here's how to increase the virtual RAM of your Xiaomi smartphone in the HyperOS settings. © nextpit

Personally, I found this feature to be rather dubious. I'd be interested to know if anyone noticed any noticeable improvements in performance or interface smoothness after activating this feature.

Note that Samsung also offers an equivalent feature called RAM Plus in One UI 6 (review). You can also find all the best hidden HyperOS features in this dedicated guide.

What do you think of such functions to boost your smartphone's RAM? Do you think they're really useful or just offer a placebo effect? 

Best smartphones to buy in 2024

  The best Android phone The best iPhone Best camera phone Best mid-range 2023 Best Foldable Best compact foldable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open product image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Antoine Engels

Antoine Engels
Senior Editor

Black belt in specs sheet analysis. OnePlus fanboy in (slow) remission. Average estimated reading time of my articles: 48 minutes. Tech deals fact-checker in my spare time. Hates talking about himself in the 3rd person. Dreams he was a gaming journalist in another life. Doesn't get the concept of irony. Head of editorial for NextPit France.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing