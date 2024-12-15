With the Watch GT 5, Huawei aims to push the boundaries between high-end technology and affordable pricing further. This Huawei Watch GT 5 review reveals how the Chinese manufacturer's latest smartwatch offers sophisticated innovations without compromising style and quality. The question remains—how does it perform in everyday use and is it worth buying?

Summary Buy Huawei Watch GT 5 Good Very good workmanship

Long battery life

Precise heart rate sensor

High GPS accuracy

Offline maps can be used Bad No ECG function

No WLAN and no LTE

No apps for streaming services available

Design and Display: Elegance & Functional At first glance, the Watch GT 5 gave a very high-quality impression which we already experienced with the Watch GT 4 (review). The 46 mm case is made of stainless steel, which is robust but looks less exclusive than the Pro version that sports titanium. Tipping the scales at 73 grams including the strap, it is pleasantly light on the wrist, making it perfect for everyday wear and sporting activities. The smaller 41 mm version, which was specially designed for narrower wrists, is even lighter and just as elegant. Once again, Huawei created an absolute eye-catcher with the Watch GT 5. © Hayo Lücke / inside digital The design highlight is undoubtedly the AMOLED display: at 1.43 inches (46 mm) or 1.32 inches (41 mm), it delivers a razor-sharp resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. Colors appear vivid and the brightness is more than sufficient, even in direct sunlight. Particularly practical: the minimalist bezel on the display ensures an almost borderless look. Details such as the minute display embedded under the glass also lend the smartwatch an extra touch of class.



Huawei Watch GT 5 Doftware and Operation Software and compatibility The Huawei Health app is the central hub for setting up and managing the watch. It offers detailed insights into your fitness and health data and allows extensive settings. However, the app only works to a limited extent with iOS—NFC payments or other exclusive functions are currently only available on Android. However, Huawei announced it will expand compatibility in 2025. Something else to take note of the software: This Huawei Watch GT 5 hands-on is based on firmware version 5.0.0.101 of the pre-installed HarmonyOS operating system. Subsequent updates may extend the watch's range of functions. Operation: Simple and well thought out The Huawei Watch GT 5 is controlled via a rotating crown and a programmable side button. The crown provides quick access to the app overview and offers an intuitive way to navigate menus or widgets simply by turning it. You can also enlarge the widget display using the crown. You can configure the quick start button, for instance, for you to begin your preferred training program directly, making it ideal for spontaneous fitness sessions. Widget overview on the Huawei Watch GT 5 in a grid design which can also be displayed in list form. © inside digital You can also display the most recently opened widgets by pressing the crown twice, while the watch can be switched off or rebooted with a long press. Another plus point: The touchscreen display responded precisely to inputs and operation remains reliable even with wet fingers. Overall, we think Huawei achieved a successful balance between haptic controls and touch interaction.

Sensors, Tracking, and Functions Fitness and sports functions: For professionals and beginners With over 100 sports modes available, the Huawei Watch GT 5 covers almost every conceivable activity, from classic running and cycling to lesser-known sports such as paddling or climbing. For swimmers, the 5 ATM and IP69K certification offers sufficient protection against water. However, it lacks special diving functions, which are reserved for the Pro version. Precise GPS tracking and innovative training analysis One highlight is the dual-band GPS system, which supports satellites such as Galileo and thus ensures exceptionally precise tracking. The signal remains stable even in urban environments with tall buildings all around or in dense, forested areas. After training, the smartwatch provides you with detailed analyses including the amount of calories burned and distance run to personal best times. In training mode, all important data can be easily read on the Huawei Watch GT 5's display at a glance. © inside digital The personalized training plans are a real asset for beginners and experienced athletes. They take your fitness goals, current performance, and resilience into account. One thing I found particularly useful: The "Running Ability Index" (RAI) allows you to compare your running performance with other users and measure your progress. Health functions: Solid, but not perfect In terms of health functions, the Huawei Watch GT 5 offers a broad, if not complete, range. Among other things, it offers: Heart rate monitoring.

Stress management.

Sleep tracking with detailed analysis (REM phases, deep sleep, etc.).

Skin temperature measurement which can detect the first signs of a cold. The optical heart rate sensor worked at an impressively accurate level. It delivered results that can almost compete with those of a chest strap. In addition, the watch offers automatic activity recognition, acoustic feedback via an integrated metronome, and personalized post-workout rest recommendations. However, some high-end features such as the ECG function or an arterial stiffness measurement were missing. These are reserved for the Pro version. For most users, however, the available functions should be perfectly adequate. Other smartwatch functions: Telephony, notifications, and more The Huawei Watch GT 5 not only functions as a fitness tracker, but also as a fully-fledged smartwatch. Thanks to the integrated microphone and speaker, you can make calls directly from the watch. Voice quality is good as long as there is no loud ambient noise. One practical ability is how contacts can be saved directly on the watch and you can easily accept or reject incoming calls. Push notifications are reliably mirrored from the smartphone to the smartwatch. You can specify which apps can send notifications. For instance, enabling messaging apps or social media services only. Unfortunately, there is no bidirectional synchronization: deletion of notifications on the smartwatch is not reflected on the smartphone.

Huawei Watch GT 5 Battery Life: A Huge Plus A real advantage of the Huawei Watch GT 5 is its impressive battery life. With the Always-on Display deactivated, the smartwatch lasted up to 15 days. Even with AOD activated, it is still a solid 8 days—a value that many competitor models do not achieve. The charging time of 75 minutes is also pleasantly short. A look at the bottom of the watch reveals the usual bunch of sensors and contact points. © inside digital The only point of criticism? The Huawei Health app, which is required to manage the watch, places an above-average load on the smartphone battery. In our hands-on, it consumed up to 8 percent of the battery capacity on an iPhone 16 Pro within ten days. There is definitely room for optimization here.