Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro: huge circular camera design leaks

The French leaker OnLeaks has been releasing 3D renderings of the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro. There's a double hole punch in the front display and a quad circular photo module on the back. The design promises to be a subject of debate.

Huawei presents its new Mate range in autumn but leaks on these models are still rare at the moment. The OnLeaks leaker has partnered with the HandsetExpert and Pricebaba sites to publish 3D renderings of the world's leading manufacturer's future flagships, created from virtual models dedicated to factories.

Huawei's Mate phones are generally premium flagships, a bit like the Galaxy Note series are boosted versions of the Galaxy S smartphones.

We often find a new SoC, more powerful than the Huawei P from the same year, and the same camera as the last Huawei P. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro, for example, carried a Kirin 980 SoC as opposed to the 970 for the Huawei P20 Pro, with a larger screen and battery while retaining the same triple rear photo module.

This is in a way the technical synthesis of everything Huawei has proposed as innovations on its models over the past year.

The 3D rendering of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro with its curved "Waterfall Display". / © OnLeaks

Nothing else is known about these Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro. I'm not going to try to guess the lens types of the photo module with the naked eye. Note the presence of the curved waterfall display that Huawei had already inaugurated on the Mate 30 Pro last year.

According to Onleaks, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro measures 162.8 x 75.5 x 9 mm, with a thickness around the camera's hump of up to 10.4 mm. And the leaker predicts that the base model would have a 6.4-inch OLED panel, while the Pro version would be 6.7 inches.

What do you think of this design? Personally, I like the photo modules arranged in a circle, like on the Mate 30 or the OnePlus 7T. Share your opinions in the comments.