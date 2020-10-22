Huawei beats Apple: here are the FreeBuds Studio

The Chinese tech group Huawei also presented new headphones as part of the Mate 40 Pro launch event. The first over-ear headphones of the manufacturer are called the FreeBuds Studio and come with the Dynamic Noise Cancellation of their in-ear counterpart.

The FreeBuds Pro are a pair of true wireless headphones from Huawei that have already shown the brand can now also offer high-end headphones. With the manufacturer's first over-ear model, Huawei wants to penetrate the market further and compete with established audio professionals such as Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser. The name is certainly lifted from Apple's heavily rumored AirPods Studio, though, even though Apple's over-ear headphones are not yet official.

The headphones make a decent impression on the press photos. The finish looks noble and elegant and reminds of the Scandinavian design of Libratone. Especially the brighter headphones in cream-beige impress with aesthetics. But what is in it?

According to Huawei, the new over-ear headphones are equipped with a "hi-fi audio chip" (40-millimeter driver/4 Hz - 48 Hz) and support not only AAC and SBC but also the LHD codec for audio transmissions up to 960 kHz. Huawei also uses active noise cancellation, which the manufacturer has already christened Dynamic Noise Cancellation in the Freebuds Pro. Several sensors and six microphones are said to be able to reduce ambient noise by up to 40 decibels.

This is what the Huawei FreeBuds Studio looks like. / © Huawei

According to Huawei, the noise level in the surrounding area is measured one hundred times per second. The appropriate filter method is then selected. The attention mode is also on board. Via the AI-Life-Ap, the mode "Highlight voices" can also be selected.

In terms of battery life, the headphones should offer between 20 and 24 hours of playing time - with noise cancellation switched on. The FreeBuds Studio can be recharged within ten minutes for eight hours of playing time thanks to quick charging.

We'll be giving the Freebuds Studio a full review. At a price of €299 we have high expectations for the first over-ear headphones from Huawei. From mid-November, you can buy the headphones in the colors Graphite Black and Blush Gold in stores and in the online store of Huawei.

