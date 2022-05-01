Huawei Band 7 launched: A new level of comfort and affordability

While the Watch GT 3 Pro was one of the highlights of Huawei's event yesterday, the company also introduced the new Huawei Band 7 with less fanfare. The fitness tracker promises improved comfort level over its predecessor for a reasonably affordable price tag.

The Huawei Band 7 is thinner and lighter, but what else?

While the AMOLED display is kept at 1.47-inch size, the Huawei Band 7 is lighter and thinner compared to last year's Huawei Band 6 and Honor Band 6. At 9.99 mm thick, the new tracker is a few hairlines thinner, exactly with 1.41 mm difference to the Band 6. That may not sound much in terms of papers, but the company is also making the tracker lighter by 2 grams. Presumably, the difference could provide noticeable change when wearing the Huawei Band 7 if coming from other bulky fitness tracker.

We compared the Mi Band 6 to Huawei Band 6 and found out that we prefer the former fitness tracker, thanks to its more ergonomic design. / © NextPit

Aside from the same display, Huawei Band 7 is almost identical to the Band 6. You can use the fitness tracker to monitor your sleep and heart rate through the array of sensors at the back. Additionally, there are 96 sports modes available to choose from including outdoor swimming and cycling. Unlike the IP67 rating on the Honor Band 6, Huawei's new tracker could survive up to 50 meters of depth because of its 5ATM rating.

According to the company, the battery life of the new fitness band would last up to 14 days based on typical use. It could be shortened if you enabled the always-on feature of the screen. Fortunately, fast charging is supported and gives you 2 days of use from a 5-minute charge.

Variants and pricing of the Huawei Band 7

The Huawei Band 7 is priced and available in China at 270 CNY ($40) for the standard model and 310 CNY ($47) for the model with NFC. Available colors for the case are dark blue, gold, green and red. The straps will get a different shade like the gold paired with a pink strap. Unfortunately, there was no mention of the Band 7 availability for other markets.

It is safe to say that the seventh gen. tracker of Huawei only offers minor change to its predecessor. Knowing this, will you still get it? Let us know.