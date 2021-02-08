How to watch the Xiaomi Mi 11 launch event live

Xiaomi is all set to launch the international version of its first flagship smartphone for 2021 – the Xiaomi Mi 11. Read this article to check out how you can watch the live stream for the event.

Xiaomi fans had to wait almost a month for the launch of the Mi 11 outside of China. The official launch event for the phone will begin at 1 pm today and will be broadcast live on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube.

While much is already known about the hardware of the new smartphone since it is already on sale in China, what most of us in Europe are interested about is the pricing of the device which also happens to be the first smartphone to get the Snapdragon 888 SoC in Europe?

Once the new smartphone is unveiled, you can also find a summary of the technical specifications on the NextPit home page. However, the particularly curious can already find out about the hardware used, as Xiaomi has already unveiled the phone in China.

Yet to be known: price, availability & charger

As Antoine already revealed to you in his Mi 11 release news from December, the Mi 11 was the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888. We also know that the phone gets an AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120-hertz frame rate, and will offer a 4,600 milliamp-hour battery.

In terms of camera, the Mi 11 gets a 108-megapixel triple camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a macro sensor. While the Mi 11 is available in China starting at the equivalent of around €500, the price in Europe is expected to be higher. If Xiaomi goes by the price of its predecessor Mi 10, the phone will cost around 800 euros. It also remains exciting whether Xiaomi will also offer a variant without power supply in Europe and thus orientate itself on Apple and Samsung. In China, buyers can choose between two variants.

What do you expect from the Xiaomi Mi 11? Will the manufacturer further reduce the price compared to last year or will there be further adjustments for Europe?