Hot topics

How to Switch from Samsung to Google Messages Without Losing Old Chats

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
How to Transfer from Samsung Messages to Google Messages Old Chats
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Français

Samsung is replacing its Messages app on Galaxy phones in favor of the Google Messages app. Though the change is not mandatory at the moment, it's best to start migrating now. Here's a step-by-step guide to transferring and syncing your old messages with Google Messages on your Android or Galaxy device.

Why switch to Google Messages?

Many new Galaxy smartphones now ship with Google Messages as the default messaging app, depending on your region. This shift is largely due to Google Messages offering advanced features like Rich Communication Services (RCS) and enhanced security through end-to-end encryption.

If you're using Samsung Messages currently, migrating to Google Messages is a straightforward affair and you won’t lose your existing messages or chat history.

Important considerations to know before migrating

In the past, switching between messaging apps required one to manually export and import messages, which could be a cumbersome affair. However, recent Android versions greatly simplified this process.

Migrating from Samsung Messages to Google Messages is now a seamless experience, requiring only a few taps to transfer all your messages.

What you need to know before migrating

Before you switch to Google Messages, make sure you have the app installed on your device. Most Galaxy devices come with both Google Messages and Samsung Messages pre-installed. If you don’t have Google Messages, you can easily download it from the Play Store.

In addition, ensure you’re logged into the same Google account on your device as you were when using Samsung Messages, as Google Messages supports multiple accounts.

How to migrate from Samsung Messages to Google Messages

Once you have Google Messages installed, the transfer of your messages will happen automatically. Follow these steps to complete the process:

  1. Launch Google Messages on your Galaxy device.
  2. Set Google Messages as the default app: When prompted, select Google Messages as your default messaging app.
  3. Confirm the change by selecting Set as Default.
  4. Your old messages should begin appearing in Google Messages.
How to migrate Samsung Messages to Google Step 1
Open the Google Messages app on your Samsung Galaxy phone. © nextpit
How to migrate Samsung Messages to Google Step 2
Set Google Messages as the default app © nextpit
How to migrate Samsung Messages to Google Step 3
Your old messages should appear in Google Messages. © nextpit

By following these steps, you’ll be set to use Google Messages with your existing chat history intact.

What if your old messages are not synced after switching to Google Messages?

There might be instances of your old messages or chat history from Samsung Messages not appearing in your Google Messages inbox, and there could be a couple of reasons behind this.

Check that your Galaxy device is connected to the internet

Perhaps the most common culprit if your messages are not showing up in Google Messages is not having an internet connection for your Galaxy phone or tablet, be it cellular data or Wi-Fi. There is also the possibility the network you're connected to is congested or is not connected to the internet. Just ensure data is active when you're switching.

Check that you have selected the right Google Account

Once again, the issue of messages not synchronizing with Google Messages could be due to a different Google account you've selected in the app. If you have multiple Google accounts in your Galaxy smartphone, the primary account you used when setting up your device is actually the default account used by Samsung Messages.

Which messaging app are you using on your device? Have you already switched to Google Messages? Let us know in the comments.

The best VPN services compared and tested

  Sponsored Editor's Choice              
  SurfShark CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy
Name SurfShark* CyberGhost* NordVPN* PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy*
nextpit Tested
Go to review
Go to review
Go to review
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
 Not yet rated
Price (monthly) $2.49 to $12.95 $2.25 to $12.99 $3.49 to $11.95 $2.91 to $10.95  $6.47 to $1.81 $8.32 to $12.95  $2.03 to $9.95 $3.33 and $9.99 $2.45 to $9.95
Compatible platforms with its app - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV 		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS
- Android TV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV
Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP,  OpenVPN, IKEv2
How do I subscribe? See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options*
Name SurfShark CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing